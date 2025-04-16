Clemson Baseball About To Enter Most Pivotal Stretch of Season
The Clemson Tigers have cemented themselves as one of college baseball's most elite units this season, and their record and ranking both reflect it.
As of this writing, the Tigers hold an ACC-best 33-6 record and rank No. 3 in the most recent D1Baseball Top 25.
With just over a month remaining in the regular season, Clemson has a very good chance to repeat as ACC regular season champs and make a push towards their first appearance in Omaha since 2011.
Whether or not they accomplish both of those goals will greatly depend on the next couple of weeks, though, as the Tigers are set to endure the toughest part of their schedule during that stretch.
Nine of the next 11 games Clemson plays will be against teams currently ranked inside the D1Baseball Top 25, with two of those teams currently ranked inside the top seven.
It all kicks off on Thursday, as the Tigers as set to host the No. 17 ranked Louisville Cardinals for a three game weekend set that will have major ACC title implications. The Tigers are currently 1.5 games back of the current conference-leading Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, while the Cardinals currently sit at 3.5 games back.
Following that, they'll turn right around and welcome the No. 5-ranked Georgia Bulldogs to town for a single-game midweek showdown next Tuesday, before heading on the road for their next seven games.
Clemson will kick this road trip off with a three-game set against the NC State Wolfpack before heading down to Tallahassee for what could be a series that decides the ACC regular season title.
The Florida State Seminoles are currently the No. 7-ranked team in the nation and are also tied for second place in the ACC standings with the Tigers. This three-game series will be the first and only time the two teams meet in the regular season, and whoever comes out on top could very well end up the conference champion.
Finally, Clemson will cap off this gauntlet with a single-game showdown against a team that has already bested them once before this season in the No. 21 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.
It's hard to find a tougher stretch for any team this season than the one Clemson is about to endure, but that's the nature of the beast. Whatever uncertainty remains about whether or not the Tigers are truly national title contenders will all be cleared up over their next 11 games.