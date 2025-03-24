Clemson Baseball Claims Key Series Victory Over ACC Rival Wake Forest
The Clemson Tigers baseball team pulled off a massive rally on Sunday to beat the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 7-6, on Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
The victory concluded a key series for the Tigers (23-3, 4-2 in ACC), who were trying to avoid consecutive losses for the first time this season. The Demon Deacons (19-6, 7-2) fell out of the top spot in the ACC standings and suffered their second loss in three games.
The Tigers were down 6-0 at one point but worked their way back into the contest. Tied with the Demon Deacons in the ninth inning, it was a walk-off wild pitch that allowed Clemson to win.
With Demon Deacons reliever Josh Gunther on the mound, Tryston McCladdie drew a leadoff walk. He then stole second base and then advanced to third on a Josh Paino groundout. With Andrew Cuifo at the plate, Gunther’s 2-0 pitch got past his catcher and McCladdie ran home to win the game.
The Demon Deacons scored all six of their runs in the first two innings, victimizing Clemson starting pitcher Justin LeGuernic and reliever Drew Titsworth. Each retired just two hitters and gave up mirroring lines — two hits, three runs and a walk.
After B.J. Bailey came into relieve Titsworth, the Tigers slammed the door shut. The five remaining relievers didn’t allow a run and gave up just four hits, as they struck out a combined 10 and walked seven. Lucas Mahlstedt (1-0) worked the final three innings and claimed the victory.
Clemson scored one run in the second inning, two runs in the sixth inning and three in the eighth inning to tie the game. Cam Cannarella’s two-out single in the eighth cut the lead to one run, after which Luke Gaffney slapped a single to bring home the tying run.
Dominic Listi went 3-for-4 with 3 RBI in the game, all of which came in the third and sixth innings. Cannarella had two hits. Gaffney and McCladdie each had a hit.
Clemson started the set with a brilliant game from Friday starer Aidan Knaak, as he struck out 10 and gave up two hits in six innings to record the victory. The Tigers won, 5-1, with Mahlstedt claiming his eighth save of the season.
Clemson and Wake Forest engaged a slugfest on Saturday, as the Demon Deacons won, 12-10. Jimmy Keenan hit a grand slam and Kade Lewis hit a three-run home run to give Wake Forest a 10-0 lead before the Tigers rallied.
Jacob Jarrell had a huge game for Clemson, as he went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs. Jarren Purify went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs.
The week ahead sees the Tigers host a pair of mid-week games at home, against Coastal Carolina on Tuesday and Presbyterian on Wednesday. The Tigers then head to Atlanta for a three-game series with Georgia Tech that starts on Friday.