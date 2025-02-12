Clemson Baseball Coach Has Funny Quip About Serving His Two-Game Suspension
As the Clemson Tigers get ready to kick off their 2025 baseball season, head coach Erik Bakich will be suspended for the first two games.
He will spectate the events from afar to serve his punishment that was handed out in June.
Bakich was ejected from the Tigers' 2024 Super Regional contest. Clemson did not advance past Game 2 of the series, ending the season early for the Tigers. Because an ejection must be served over the course of two games, Bakich's punishment will carry into what should've been his 2025 debut.
Bakich recently commented on his dilemma, announcing via Clemson Tiger Net that he will have the opportunity to be an on-air personality from outside the stadium.
He will join the fun from The ROAR, Clemson's flagship station, and made a funny quip about his inability to get thrown out a game this time around.
As part of NCAA rules, he isn't allowed to step foot in the stadium so he will have to relinquish all coaching power to assistant coach Nick Schnabel.
Bakich also expressed just how much trust he has in Schnabel's abilities, noting that Schnabel has all of the tools to be a top-performing head coach himself.
The Tigers will be facing off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Arizona Wildcats and Ole Miss Rebels for their three-game opener. The teams will be competing in a neutral location in Arlington, Texas for the Shriners Children's College Showdown.
Bakich will be permitted entry for Clemson's third and final game of the stretch.
This week, the Tigers will be looking to cement their game plan in preparation for Bakich's absence. After discussing his suspension, the head coach went on to talk about the upcoming season as a whole.
"Let's go out and play like a kid," said Bakich, when commenting on how he wants his players to appreciate the game and the opportunity they have to be where they are.
Many of Clemson's players will be returning, but a large majority of players are still in their early years of collegiate baseball.
Like any coach, Bakich hopes his team comes home from this showdown victorious, but will relish in any opportunity the team gets to improve as the season progresses.
The Tigers will start conference play on March 14 against Notre Dame in three consecutive home games.
From there, Clemson will battle their ACC foes with the hopes of getting a good seed for the College World Series.