Clemson Baseball Gets Citadel Pitching Transfer in Portal
The latest player the Clemson Tigers picked up in the transfer portal is The Citadel pitcher Luke Kissenberth, who has one year of eligibility remaining.
Kissenberth, a right-hander, announced his selection via social media on Thursday.
He’s a South Carolina native out of Simpsonsville who last season pitched primarily out of the bullpen for the Bulldogs. Batters hit just .194 against him and, while his ERA was 5.97, he struck out 48 in 37.2 innings and gave up 28 walks. He finished with an 0-2 record.
Before last season he contributed little for the Bulldogs and was redshirted in 2021.
The Citadel just hired former Clemson baseball standout Russell Triplett to take over the program. He was formerly at Newberry, where he led the Wolves for 14 seasons and went 418-278-1 and was the South Atlantic Conference coach of the year three times.
Kissenberth is the most recent transfer to join the Tigers this offseason.
Before Kissenberth, former Cal Baptist shortstop Josh Paino announced he would join the Tigers in 2025.
He spent three season with the Lancers, and two before that with Saint Mary’s. In 2024 he batted .296 with 11 homers and 38 RBIs as he earned All-WAC First Team honors and the WAC Defensive Player of the Year award.
This will be the first season the Temecula, Calif., native, will play for a college program outside of his home state.
Clemson has also added two other Big Ten infielders through the transfer portal.
Michigan’s Collin Priest is heading to the Tigers after he slashed .279/.445/.578 and hit a Wolverines freshman record 11 home runs. He also earned All-Big Ten Freshman.
Purdue’s Luke Gaffney was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and set six Boilermaker freshman records after he slashed .349/.437/.628 with 13 home runs and 65 RBI.
In the outfield the Tigers have a commitment from Indiana State outfielder Dominic Listi, an All-MVC selection who batted .324 last season. Before ISU he played three seasons at the Division III level at North Central (IL).
The Tigers have lost a couple of quality players to the transfer portal since the season completed. Infielder Nolan Nawrocki has transferred to in-state rival South Carolina while pitcher Billy Barlow announced he was transferring to Florida.
Clemson went 44-16, won the ACC’s Atlantic Division title and claim the No. 6 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. They also reached the Super Regionals for the first time since 2010.