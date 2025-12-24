Clemson Tigers Gain Advantage as Penn State Loses A.J. Harris for Pinstripe Bowl

The Clemson Tigers already have 27 total opt-outs for the upcoming Pinstripe Bowl. However, there’s still a notable advantage for the team, as Penn State has officially ruled out star cornerback A.J. Harris for the postseason matchup in New York.

The news comes shortly after his announcement to enter the transfer portal on Monday, with the Nittany Lions having already removed him from their football roster.

NEW: Penn State DB AJ Harris is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal



The former Georgia transfer totaled 33 tackles and 1 pass deflection this season.

While the Tigers are down two wideouts due to injury in Bryant Wesco Jr. and Antonio Williams — who also already declared for the NFL Draft — the absence of Harris still removes a key coverage corner from a Penn State unit that has excelled in pass coverage all year, ranking 21st in passing yards allowed per game.

The decision comes as something of a surprise to fans and evaluators alike. Harris had been projected by many as a potential Day 2 pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, but a bumpy season limited his national buzz and likely impacted his stock.

Instead of declaring for the draft, the move signals Harris’ desire to return to College Football for another year to cement himself as a first-round talent next year.

Harris began his college career at Georgia before transferring ahead of the 2024 season, a move driven in large part by now-Penn State interim head coach Terry Smith, who was the cornerbacks coach at the time.

The 6-foot-1 corner emerged as a reliable shutdown option in his first season with the Nittany Lions, frequently drawing assignments against opposing teams’ top receivers. In 2024, he allowed under 300 passing yards and a lone touchdown, while finishing with 48 tackles, four for a loss, five pass breakups and one interception.

As mentioned before, he didn’t reach the heights he hoped to this past season, but still put up solid numbers, allowing under 300 passing yards for the second consecutive season and two touchdowns. He finished 2025 with 33 tackles, one for a loss, one pass deflection and one fumble recovery.

For the Tigers, his absence opens potential opportunities on the perimeter. Clemson’s wide receiver corps, led by T.J. Moore, could see more favorable matchups. At the same time, offensive coordinator Garrett Riley may look to attack the secondary early to establish rhythm and force Penn State to adjust its coverage schemes.

While bowl games often come down to preparation and execution rather than personnel alone, missing a player of Harris’ caliber is a significant loss for the Nittany Lions, and a development Clemson will certainly account for as kickoff approaches.

Clemson and Penn State are set to meet in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 27, with both programs looking to close the season with momentum heading into the offseason.