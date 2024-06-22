Clemson Baseball Lands Home Run Record Holder
Coach Erik Bakich and the Clemson Tigers have been active in the transfer portal and are looking to improve their roster. After losing in the Super Regional round of the Men's NCAA Tournament this year to Florida, Clemson has an impressive year to build upon.
They have 18 incoming freshmen, according to Perfect Game. The 2024 recruiting class is headlined by left-handed pitcher Talan Bell, a 2023 Perfect Game All-American.
Bell ranks No. 32 in the nation and can reach the mid-90s with his fastball.
Bakich also just landed another high-level player, but this time, in the portal.
Collin Priest, a Michigan transfer, announced his commitment to Clemson on Saturday morning.
Priest was one of the best freshmen in the country last year. During the 2024 campaign, he made the All-Big Ten Freshman team as a designated hitter and set the Michigan freshman home run record with 11. He was also named a Freshman All-American.
The Mount Dora Christian High School graduate slashed .279/.445/.578 in 147 at-bats.
Priest was viewed as one of the best first basemen in the country as a recruit, ranking No. 7 at the position nationally and No. 1 in the state of Florida. He was the No. 252 overall prospect and No. 35 in his state.
Bakich served as the head coach at Michigan until the 2022 season, but Priest committed to the new coaching staff. However, there's a good chance that Bakich had recruited him in the past when he was at Michigan.
If that's the case, it makes even more sense why they went out and landed the freshman star.
Bakich told reporters that he was interested in landing a left-handed bat with power, which is exactly what Priest is.
"Getting some power out of the portal is certainly a big area of focus for us – maybe a left-handed bat with power. Who doesn't need that?” Bakich said, according to ClemsonTigerNet.
Looking ahead to other potential moves, Bakich told reporters that he was interested in finding pitching, so expect moves for that in the near future, too.
"And then pitching, you can never have enough pitching. And that's the one part where, assuming Tristan Smith signs and Austin Gordon signs, that's a premium weekend starter and premium closer," he said
As one of the best baseball programs in the country, Clemson should be able to sell itself.