Clemson Baseball Set for Their Most Pivotal Series of the Season
The No. 3 ranked Clemson Tigers baseball team is about to play their most important series of the regular season this weekend, when they travel down to Tallahassee to take on the No. 5 ranked Florida State Seminoles.
This three-game weekend set could very well end up being the series that decides who ends up winning the ACC regular season tournament, and who also receives a much easier path to the College World Series this summer as a result.
For Clemson, last week's disastrous sweep at the hands of the No. 25 NC State Wolfpack is what has made this matchup so crucial. The Tigers entered that series in firm control of first place in the conference standings, and had yet to lose consecutive games all season.
Now, Clemson finds themselves on the outside looking in, currently sitting in fifth place in the standings at two games back of first place. Luckily for the Tigers though, the conference has been a bit of a blood bath all year, which has led to several teams being tightly bunched at the top.
As of this writing, there are three teams in front of Clemson that are all tied for second place in the conference at 1.5 games back. Among this grouping is the team they will be facing this weekend in Florida State.
This top five match up will undoubtedly have massive implications on how the rest of both team's seasons play out, both in the ACC tournament, and beyond.
For the Tigers, it's imperative that they avoid a similar outcome to the one they had last weekend. A sweep at the hands of the Seminoles would all but eliminate their chances at retaining their ACC regular season crown from last season.
This would also have the added effect of making any potential path in the ACC tournament much more difficult as well. Under the new single-elimination tournament format, there is no margin for error, and in a conference as deep as this losing just one spot in the seeding could spell disaster.
Another potential knock on effect from all of this could end up being eventual NCAA tournament seeding. Both Clemson and Florida State are virtual looks to make the field at this point, but that doesn't mean either is guaranteed the right to host a regional.
All of this and more is what will be riding on this heavyweight matchup. If the Tigers are able to take care of business, then they'll be right back in the mix for the ACC regular season title, and all the additional perks that come along with it.
If not, then they will have made their long quest back to Omaha that much harder as a result.