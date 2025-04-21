All Clemson

Clemson Baseball Soars Into Their Highest Ranking of This Season

The Clemson Tigers have been killing it on the baseball diamond this season, leading to their highest ranking of the year after a dominant weekend.

Jacob Moss

Clemson infielder Jay Dillard (21), former T.L. Hanna High (Anderson, S.C.) standout, hands a veteran in right center field bleachers a U.S. flag during the middle of the fourth inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadum in Clemson, S.C. Friday, April 18, 2025.
Clemson infielder Jay Dillard (21), former T.L. Hanna High (Anderson, S.C.) standout, hands a veteran in right center field bleachers a U.S. flag during the middle of the fourth inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadum in Clemson, S.C. Friday, April 18, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Clemson Tigers are in midst of one of their best seasons on the baseball diamond in recent memory. As of this writing, they are sitting at a 35-7 on year which includes a 13-5 mark in ACC play.

National media outlets are also noticing how dominant the Tigers have been, with D1Baseball moving them up to their highest ranking all season at No. 2 in their most recent top 25.

This bump comes after a dominant weekend homestand.

Clemson welcomed the then-top 15-ranked Louisville Cardinals to town for a three-game series, and proceeded to take two of three against their in-conference foes.

All three matchups were closely contested with the Tigers taking the first and second matchups by one run each before dropping the series finale on Saturday by two runs.

This continued a dominant stretch in the month of April for Clemson, which has seen them win nine out of the 11 games they have played thus far.

While the Tigers have cruised so far this month, things are about to get much more difficult, starting this week.

Clemson is slated go on the road to face the No. 10-ranked Georgia Bulldogs and No. 25-ranked NC State Wolfpack.

The Tigers are also in an extremely tight race for the ACC regular season title, currently sitting a half-game back of the first place Florida State Seminoles.

Several other teams are also within a game of first place, as well, meaning that Clemson has pressure on both sides to keep winning.

The Tigers won the regular season ACC crown last year and will have have very little margin for error down the stretch of they want they want to go back-to-back.

While the level of competition is about to see a massive bump, if there is any team that has proven they are capable of beating anyone they face, it's the Tigers.

Head coach Erik Bakich's team possesses the perfect blend of young talent and veteran leadership to make a run at a national title, and that's exactly what they'll be aiming to do.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Jacob Moss
JACOB MOSS

Georgia native and avid Atlanta sports fan who has lived in the Charlotte area for the past eight years. Got started writing about sports for my middle school paper and haven’t stopped since. Graduate from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and proud 49er. Passionate sports writer who has covered everything from high school soccer to the NFL for several prominent outlets including the Charlotte Observer, ESPN, and the Carolina Panthers. Also covered the South Carolina Gamecocks football program as the lead beat writer for Last Word on College Football, and was a contributing writer for several other notable online publications such as Yardbarker. Lives and breathes sports and will watch whatever is on or in season. Favorite teams include the Braves, Hawks, Falcons, and Georgia Bulldogs. Massive Jordan Speith and Rory McIlroy fan on the PGA Tour

Home/Baseball