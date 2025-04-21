Clemson Baseball Soars Into Their Highest Ranking of This Season
The Clemson Tigers are in midst of one of their best seasons on the baseball diamond in recent memory. As of this writing, they are sitting at a 35-7 on year which includes a 13-5 mark in ACC play.
National media outlets are also noticing how dominant the Tigers have been, with D1Baseball moving them up to their highest ranking all season at No. 2 in their most recent top 25.
This bump comes after a dominant weekend homestand.
Clemson welcomed the then-top 15-ranked Louisville Cardinals to town for a three-game series, and proceeded to take two of three against their in-conference foes.
All three matchups were closely contested with the Tigers taking the first and second matchups by one run each before dropping the series finale on Saturday by two runs.
This continued a dominant stretch in the month of April for Clemson, which has seen them win nine out of the 11 games they have played thus far.
While the Tigers have cruised so far this month, things are about to get much more difficult, starting this week.
Clemson is slated go on the road to face the No. 10-ranked Georgia Bulldogs and No. 25-ranked NC State Wolfpack.
The Tigers are also in an extremely tight race for the ACC regular season title, currently sitting a half-game back of the first place Florida State Seminoles.
Several other teams are also within a game of first place, as well, meaning that Clemson has pressure on both sides to keep winning.
The Tigers won the regular season ACC crown last year and will have have very little margin for error down the stretch of they want they want to go back-to-back.
While the level of competition is about to see a massive bump, if there is any team that has proven they are capable of beating anyone they face, it's the Tigers.
Head coach Erik Bakich's team possesses the perfect blend of young talent and veteran leadership to make a run at a national title, and that's exactly what they'll be aiming to do.