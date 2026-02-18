Clemson Baseball Transfer Continues Hot Start in Mid-Week Win

Clemson baseball has only played four games, but a new Tiger has already cemented himself as a big hitter within the lineup.

Outfielder Nate Savoie came out of the gate red-hot, batting a .744 to record 11 hits, eight RBIs and two home runs in Clemson’s undefeated start. He continued that against the Charlotte 49ers on Tuesday night, hitting 3-of-4 to come home three times.

His biggest moment happened in the bottom of the sixth inning. Savoie crushed a ball into left field, hitting the Tigers’ third home run of the mid-week game. Playing in the third hole, the sophomore has been a success in his new home thus far.

ANOTHER home run for the Tigers, this time delivered by @Nate_Savoie 🔥



🚀 366 ft

💨 105 mph



B6 || CHA 0, CU 11



🖥️ https://t.co/t3tim32pdR pic.twitter.com/TK1LNIrROz — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) February 17, 2026

Head coach Erik Bakich said after the game that the person that he is has allowed him to remain relaxed while in the batter’s box, never being too small for the moment that comes up.

“I think it’s just guy is a really good hitter,” he said. “He’s got a very neutral, even head on his shoulders, and doesn’t ever seem to get, you know, have these roller coasters of emotions.”

Savoie in the three-hole also helps him be around Bakich’s best bunch of hitters. All of Clemson’s top four hitters are batting better than .400. The Tigers’ leadoff man, Jarren Purify, got on base three times in Tuesday’s win. Tryston McCladdie, the No. 2 hitter, hit a home run of his own in the third inning.

Behind him are the likes of Luke Gaffney and Jack Crighton, who helped bring him home as well. Bakich believes that the success that the others have around Savoie lead to his own success, keeping the bats hot.

“One, he’s sandwiched in between a lot of good hitters, and I think that’s a big deal,” Bakich said. “But, even last year, when he was maybe someone that was circled on an opposing lineup, he still found a way to produce.”

The Newport Beach, California, native came from Loyola Marymount, where he played his only season of baseball thus far. Savoie was a First Team All-American outfielder and Second Team All-American catcher in 2025, adding a WCC Freshman-of-the-Year honor to his accomplishments at the end of the season.

His .300 batting average, 20 home runs and 60 RBIS in only 53 games made him a prized pickup through the window, which Bakich used to his advantage. Now, Savoie enters the season as the No. 6 prospect for the MLB Draft, according to Perfect Game.

But Clemson will need his pure hitting, especially with names like Cam Cannarella and Dominic Listi departed after last season. If the Tigers can get that new big hitter back, while pitching continues to get better, Clemson’s floor could be raised higher than many think.

Savoie has been that early frontrunner to be that in just a short sample size. He will look to continue that in Clemson’s next weekend series against Bryant, remaining at home inside Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

“He’s tough to pitch to, just because he can cover the whole field and he can cover the entire place,” Bakich added.