Clemson Baseball Wraps Up Week Featuring Savannah Bananas Matchup
As the Clemson Tigers baseball program prepares for the upcoming season, they wrapped up their fall season with an event-filled week.
After weeks of scrimmages and intrasquad competition, the Tigers faced both the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Savannah Bananas this week.
On October 23, the Tigers took on the Bananas, one of the sport's top attractions, for an exhibition game at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, which drew 6,272 fans.
The Tigers have now faced the Bananas three times this year, including a game that took place at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium.
Based on a recent interview, Tigers manager Erik Bakich seems completely on board with providing the fans with some extra entertainment ahead of the season.
"You got people here for decades and decades who are used to seeing really, really good baseball," Bakich said to the Greenville News. "So, it's no surprise when you have an event like this that also brings entertainment to another level, an exponential level, with good baseball, of course, it's going to do well in this area."
On Saturday, the Tigers hosted Alabama during their Fall Ball Fan Fest.
The teams played in two separate scrimmages that combined for 12 innings, with Clemson topping Alabama 8-3.
First baseman Luke Gaffney and infielder Dylan Harrison both hit home runs while players like Jason Fultz and Tyler Lichtenberg had multi-hit games.
Through 12 innings, Clemson had the opportunity to send 12 different pitchers out to the mound, with none giving up more than one run.
Junior ace Drew Titsworth got the start, striking out two before a groundout got him out of the inning without giving up a hit.
Newcomers Ariston Veasey and Danny Nelson also got to showcase their skills on the mound.
Veasey, an Alabama transfer, tallied a strikeout while Nelson, a true freshman, gave up just one hit while topping out at 95 miles per hour.
One thing worth mentioning is that six Crimson Tide players were hit by pitches, a sign that Clemson’s bullpen could benefit from some improved control heading into the season.
"If we were just to measure objectively today's game, it would have been one of those where we didn't hit our game goals for the things we're trying to do, and achieve what we care about and what we're measuring, but we still found a way to win," Bakich said after the scrimmage.
The Tigers will open up their season on Friday, Feb. 13, when they face Army at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.