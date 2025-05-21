Clemson Baseball's Second Round ACC Tournament Opponent Is Now Set
The Clemson Tigers baseball team is set to open their quest for an ACC Tournament title on Wednesday afternoon, where they'll take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in a second-round matchup in Durham, N.C.
The matchup was finalized on Tuesday afternoon when the 12th-seeded Hokies knocked off the 13th-seeded Stanford Cardinal by a final score of 7-4 in their first-round contest.
The Tigers, who received a much-needed first-round bye in the tournament by virtue of their fifth seed, will be looking to continue building upon the momentum they gathered at the end of the regular season with their three-game sweep over the California Golden Bears.
The two teams have yet to face off thus far this season, but Clemson has been the better team all year. Virginia Tech entered the tournament unranked, holding a 30-24 overall record, which included a 12-18 mark in conference play.
This will mark the first time since the 2023 regular season that the Tigers have met the Hokies, and it will be the 82nd meeting between the two sides with Clemson leading the all-time series 53-26-2.
For the Tigers, it's hard to overstate just how important this matchup is after their struggles in the second half of their regular season schedule.
A loss here could spell disaster for their eventual seeding in next month's NCAA Tournament.
Conversely, every win they pick in the conference tournament is sure to boost their resume in the eyes of the selection committee.
The team showed signs of getting back on track in their regular season finale against the Golden Bears. Now, they'll have the pressure dialed up to 11 from here on out, as the ACC has a single-elimination format for their conference tournament.
This level of urgency is something head coach Erik Bakich has surely impressed upon his guys.
Now they'll have to go out there and produce when it matters most.