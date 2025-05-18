Clemson Baseball Gets Fifth Seed in ACC Tournament
The Clemson Tigers' baseball team wrapped up their regular season over the weekend with a three-game sweep over the Pittsburgh Panthers.
The dominant showing capped off what has been a very tumultuous campaign for the Tigers.
After starting the season off red-hot and soaring up to as high as No. 2 in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings, Clemson struggled greatly down the back stretch of their schedule, losing eight of their last 10 games heading into this past weekend.
As a result, the Tigers have seen a significant drop in the ACC standings, finishing in fifth place after winning the regular season crown in 2024.
This fifth-place finish also represents Clemson's seeding in the upcoming ACC Tournament, which is set to kick off this Tuesday.
Despite their disastrous regular season finish, the Tigers were still able to salvage a first-round bye in the conference tournament. As a result, they'll take on either the 12th-seeded Virginia Tech Hokies or the 13th-ranked Stanford Cardinal on Wednesday for the right to advance.
If they win this initial matchup, they'll face the NC State Wolfpack.
Clemson has already faced the Wolfpack once this season, and it ended in disaster when NC State handed the Tigers a brutal three-game sweep a couple of weeks ago.
After that, given the number of variables at play, it's hard to predict how things might shake out, but it's safe to assume that Clemson's path to a potential ACC championship will be an absolute gauntlet.
The path may be treacherous, but the Tigers really only have themselves to blame for their current situation. Just a month ago, they were firmly in the driver's seat at the top of the ACC and were viewed by many as favorites to make it to Omaha.
Now, Clemson has made things incredibly difficult.
Head coach Erik Bakich will have to make sure his guys are laser-focused on the task at hand, as an early conference tournament exit could spell disaster heading into the NCAA Tournament next month.