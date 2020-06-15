AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

Carson Spiers Signs With Reds

Brad Senkiw

Clemson closer Carson Spiers has thrown his last pitch for the Monte Lee and the Tigers. 

The right-handed pitcher signed a free-agent contract with the Cincinnati Reds on Monday. 

Spiers went undrafted in last week's Major League Baseball Draft, and even though he was a senior in 2020's shortened season, he had one year of eligibility granted by the NCAA for 2021.

When Lee spoke with AllClemson staff last month, the Tigers head coach said Spiers was "certainly willing to come back to Clemson and would be excited about the opportunity to come back," but Lee acknowledged there were other factors at play for all seniors.

"It's not just so simple as a senior can come back to school to play another year of baseball," Lee said. "They still have to pay for school. With us being an equivalency sport, most of our guys have to pay a significant amount of money out of their own pocket to be able to come back to school for another year."

MLB instituted a rule this offseason that not only shortened the MLB draft from 40 rounds to five, but it also determined that non-draftees could be signed for a maximum signing bonus of $20,000. 

Spiers went 3-0 and recorded four saves in 15.1 innings before Clemson's season was ended by the COVID-19 pandemic after 17 games. Spiers did not allow an earned run or an extra-base hit in his nine appearances and finished with 17 strikeouts.

The senior, who entered 2020 third all-time in saves at Clemson, leaves the program with 19 career saves and an ERA of 2.74. The Greenville native was also a two-time All-ACC Academic selection and a three-time member of the ACC Academic Honor Roll.

"Amazing to watch how far this young man has come during his time with us," Lee said via his Twitter account. "Shows you how much you can accomplish with belief, toughness, dedication and hard work! Good luck Carson!"

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2019 Recap: LSU Too Much For Clemson In Title Game

Clemson and LSU both came into the national title game sitting at a perfect 14-0, but the LSU offense would prove to be to much in this one as Clemson would lose 42-25.

JP-Priester

Fifteen Teams That Have A Realistic Shot At Winning It All

Clemson is one of 15 teams capable of winning all in 2020 according to blue chip ratios of each FBS Team

JP-Priester

by

J Clarke

Need Leaders? Clemson's Are Already Emerging

Despite not having a typical offseason, Clemson is already in good shape when it comes to finding leaders for the 2020 season.

Brad Senkiw

by

colorofgrey

2019 Recap: Clemson Edges Ohio State in Thrilling Fiesta Bowl

Clemson vs. Ohio State in the 2019 College Football Fiesta Bowl had all the makings of a instant classic and it didn't disappoint.

Brad Senkiw

2022 Offensive Tackle Target Nichols: 'I've Always Liked Clemson'

Clemson joins Greater Atlanta Christian's Addison Nichols' lengthy offer list which includes the last seven national championship-winning programs.

Christopher Hall

Four-Star Las Vegas Safety Picks Up Clemson Offer

Bishop Gorman (Nev.) standout Zion Branch honored to earn Clemson offer, speaks highly of the program, and its winning tradition.

Christopher Hall

Monte Lee Just Trying To Figure Out What To Watch On Netflix

Clemson's Monte Lee has occupied his time during the shutdown in a variety of constructive ways, but he is ready for a return to normalcy.

JP-Priester

2019 Recap: Tigers Make History Against Cavaliers

Clemson traveled to Charlotte to face the Virginia Cavaliers in the ACC championship. The Tigers looked to solidify their spot in the College Football Playoff while capturing a record-breaking fifth consecutive ACC title.

Travis Boland

2022 Upstate Offensive Tackle Honored to Receive Clemson Offer

Greenville High School's 2022 junior standout Collin Sadler adds Clemson to his ever-growing list of college offers.

Christopher Hall

Roundtable: Who Will Step Up in Justyn Ross' Absence?

With the announcement of Justyn Ross' injury, that ultimately required surgery and him to miss the 2020 season, many have been wondering: who will step up in his absence?

Zach Lentz

by

zachlentz