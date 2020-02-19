AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Clemson Edges Paladins, Stays Undefeated

Brad Senkiw

Clemson stayed undefeated on the young 2020 season with a 3-2 victory over Furman at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday.

A day after having their game against The Citadel postponed until May 5 due to rain, the Tigers (4-0) got another solid performance from their pitchers and managed five hits to edge the Paladins (2-3).

Elijah Henderson scored two runs for Clemson and went 1-for-3 at the plate. Davis Sharpe had a pair of hits and Adam Hackenberg drove in his team-high fifth RBI of the season.

Clemson freshman pitcher Mack Anglin threw 71 pitches in his first start and lasted three innings.

The Ohio native walked the first three batters he faced in his first start. After a fielder’s choice and error that plated two runs for Furman, he struck out five consecutive Paladins

Anglin struck out seven in his limited outing.

Down 2-0 in the bottom half of the first, Clemson got one back in the first and then took the lead in the sixth inning with two runs. Henderson reached first after being hit by a pitch, then stole second and later scored on an error during a sac bunt by Kier Meredith to tie the game. The Tigers took the lead when Hackenberg’s RBI sac fly plated Meredith.

Nick Hoffman (1-0) earned the win for the Tigers in relief while Matthew Marchal (0-1) took the loss for Furman. 

Key play: Right after Anglin gave up two runs (one earned) in the first inning, he upped his velocity and struck out Dax Roper in four pitches to record his first out. That sparked Anglin the rest of his outing.

Player of the game: Freshman Nick Hoffman tossed three scoreless innings and allowed two hits while striking out three batters in his first outing as a Tiger. He recorded no walks in 31 pitches and earned the first win of his career.

Coach’s decision: After making two outings during the weekend, Monte Lee went to his closer Carson Spiers in the ninth inning. The senior reliever gave up a walk but didn’t allow that runner to tie the game in his second save of the year.

Stat of the game: Four freshmen pitchers - Anglin, Hoffman, Nick Clayton and Geoffrey Gilbert - combined to record 12 strikeouts against the Paladins. 

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Finalizing Clemson's WR Recruiting

Clemson recruited several long and athletic wide receivers during the past three seasons. What the Tigers did not seek were slot wide receivers. This will likely be the year that Clemson adds the final touch to an already outstanding young wide receiver core.

Brian Smith

Five Tigers That Will Make An Impact In 2020

We take a look at five Clemson Tigers that will make their first impact on the field in 2020

JP-Priester

A Game By Game Look At Clemson's 2020 Schedule

A game by game look at Clemson Football's 2020 schedule

JP-Priester

Five Reasons Clemson Will Not Win It All In 2020

Clemson will be one of the favorites to win it all next season, and here are five reasons why they in fact, won't bring home a fourth national championship

JP-Priester

Clemson Baseball vs Liberty | Game 3: Live Thread 1pm from Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, SC (NO TV TODAY) Starting Pitchers: LHP Joe Adametz (LIB) vs RHP Spencer Strider (CLEM)

JP-Priester

by

JP-Priester

Lawrence Is Clemson's Only Hope To Win the Heisman Trophy

While an invite to The Big Apple may not be out of the question for Etienne, one would have to believe that the Tigers best shot to have one of their own etch their name in the history book, as the first player to win the Heisman Trophy, will be Trevor Lawrence.

Zach Lentz

Midweek Preview: Clemson Could Turn To Freshman Pitcher

Monte Lee and Clemson look to stay dominant on the mound this week. The Tigers' game against The Citadel was postponed. They're scheduled to play Furman on Wednesday, when freshman pitcher Mack Anglin could start.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson-Georgia: A Cold Rivalry Heats Up A Little Earlier

Clemson and Georgia, which are renewing their rivalry in 2021, share proximity, recruiting pipelines and tons of history. Even though it's unrealistic to think they can play every year again, the next meeting makes so much sense, it's a surprise it's happening.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Earns Weekly ACC Softball Laurels

Clemson utility player Valerie Cagle has been selected as the ACC Softball Player of the Week, and teammate Logan Caymol has been named the Pitcher of the Week.

Zach Lentz

Five Reasons Clemson Will Win It All in 2020

The Clemson Tigers have one goal in 2020: win the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Zach Lentz