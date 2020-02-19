Clemson Edges Paladins, Stays Undefeated

Clemson stayed undefeated on the young 2020 season with a 3-2 victory over Furman at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday.

A day after having their game against The Citadel postponed until May 5 due to rain, the Tigers (4-0) got another solid performance from their pitchers and managed five hits to edge the Paladins (2-3).

Elijah Henderson scored two runs for Clemson and went 1-for-3 at the plate. Davis Sharpe had a pair of hits and Adam Hackenberg drove in his team-high fifth RBI of the season.

Clemson freshman pitcher Mack Anglin threw 71 pitches in his first start and lasted three innings.

The Ohio native walked the first three batters he faced in his first start. After a fielder’s choice and error that plated two runs for Furman, he struck out five consecutive Paladins

Anglin struck out seven in his limited outing.

Down 2-0 in the bottom half of the first, Clemson got one back in the first and then took the lead in the sixth inning with two runs. Henderson reached first after being hit by a pitch, then stole second and later scored on an error during a sac bunt by Kier Meredith to tie the game. The Tigers took the lead when Hackenberg’s RBI sac fly plated Meredith.

Nick Hoffman (1-0) earned the win for the Tigers in relief while Matthew Marchal (0-1) took the loss for Furman.

Key play: Right after Anglin gave up two runs (one earned) in the first inning, he upped his velocity and struck out Dax Roper in four pitches to record his first out. That sparked Anglin the rest of his outing.

Player of the game: Freshman Nick Hoffman tossed three scoreless innings and allowed two hits while striking out three batters in his first outing as a Tiger. He recorded no walks in 31 pitches and earned the first win of his career.

Coach’s decision: After making two outings during the weekend, Monte Lee went to his closer Carson Spiers in the ninth inning. The senior reliever gave up a walk but didn’t allow that runner to tie the game in his second save of the year.

Stat of the game: Four freshmen pitchers - Anglin, Hoffman, Nick Clayton and Geoffrey Gilbert - combined to record 12 strikeouts against the Paladins.