Best Bets Today for July 23: Day 200 of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year (Wednesday MLB Picks)

Welcome to day 200 of betting $100 every day for a year! We are now officially well past the halfway point, with just 165 days to go.

We went 2-2 for a slight profit on Wednesday, which means we are up over $127 since the start of this challenge. Let's do our best to stay in the green from now until the end.

It's time to dive into my picks for today's sports betting action.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 2-2 (+$8.85)

Year-to-date: 340-364-12 (+$127.66)

July 23 Picks and Best Bets

$20: Gordon Sargent +245 vs. Luke Clanton/John Keefer (DraftKings)

$30: Padres vs. Braves OVER 8 (-107) (DraftKings)

$50: Rays -104 vs. Blue Jays (FanDuel)

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year: Day 200!!!!!



$20: Sargent +245 vs. Clanton/Keefer

$30: Padres vs. Braves OVER 8 (-107)

$50: Rays -104 vs. Blue Jays



Yesterday: 2-2 (+$8.85)

Year-to-date: 340-364-12 (+$127.66) pic.twitter.com/SqQS7GbTPP — Iain MacMillan (@IainMacBets) July 23, 2026

3M Open Round 1 Bet

Pick: $20 on Gordon Sargent +245 vs. Clanton/Keefer

I already like Gordon Sargent to have a big week, so I'm going to double-dip and bet on him to win his Round 1 3-ball group against Luke Clanton and John Keefer. Sargent is coming off a T2 finish at last week's Corales Puntacana Championship, and his distance off the tee is going to give him a leg up on the rest of the field this week.

I'm not too concerned about Luke Clanton, who has missed three straight cuts and hasn't put forward a top 30 performance in a non-team event since the Puerto Rico Open in March. Keefer will be Sargent's biggest competition, but he has also been hot-and-cold over the past few months. I'm also hoping he gets off to a slow start after spending the past few weeks in Europe.

I think +245 is more than a fair price on Sargent.

Padres vs. Braves Best Bet

Pick: $30 on OVER 8 (-107)

Griffin Canning gets the start for the Padres tonight, and he's been downright bad this season. He has a 6.67 ERA on the year, and what could be even worse is that this Braves lineup has a .348 batting average against Canning throughout his career. Atlanta should have no issue putting up some runs this afternoon.

With that being said, I'm also going to bank on some regression from Chris Sale, whose 3.31 xERA indicates we could see some regression from him in the coming weeks.

That's why, instead of laying the high price on the Braves, I'm going to bet the OVER and root for runs this afternoon.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Best Bet

Pick: $50 on Rays -104

If sportsbooks continue to set the Blue Jays in pick'em games, I'm going to continue to bet against them. The way their offense is playing, they should be an underdog to any and every team they face, let alone the team that leads the AL East. The Jays haven't scored more than two runs in five straight games, and now rank dead last in virtually every single offensive metric over the past 30 days. On top of that, they have Shane Bieber starting tonight, who has a 5.70 ERA through his first five starts.

Toronto is a broken team. Continue to bet against them.

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