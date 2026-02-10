Clemson’s Erik Bakich Addresses Injuries as Three Players Set to Miss Opening Weekend

On Tuesday, Clemson Tigers head coach Erik Bakich met with the media to preview the program's opening weekend home series against Army.

In addition to breaking down the matchup, Bakich provided updates on his roster's health, offering insight into several injury situations affecting both the pitching staff and position players.

"We are a little banged up," he said. "We've got some guys that are going to be out on opening weekend. We have the flu going through about 10 guys right now. They will be fine by the weekend."

While the flu is a minor issue to monitor, two pitchers have been confirmed to miss opening weekend: junior relievers Drew Titsworth and Jacob McGovern .

"We've had to adjust the pitching a little bit," Bakich added. "Drew Titsworth will be back for week two, won't pitch week one. Still a lingering — like an armpit strain, but he will be fine. McGovern will be out this weekend. That one might take a little bit longer, so we will see how he progresses.

In 2025, Titsworth appeared in 20 games , posting a 4.28 ERA with 50 strikeouts over 54.2 innings. McGovern, on the other hand, made the same number of appearances on the mound while posting a 3.86 ERA with 44 strikeouts across 35 innings pitched.

Additionally, designated hitter/infielder Collin Priest will miss extended time due to a hamstring injury that he suffered recently.

"Collin Priest pulled his hammy pretty good," Bakich continued. "He will be out for quite a few weeks. That is a tough one. Guy coming back with big left-handed power."

Priest transferred in from Michigan ahead of last season and became one of the strongest batters on the team almost instantly, solidifying his spot in the lineup as the team's designated hitter.

He finished his first season with the Tigers batting .240 while racking up 47 hits, 52 RBIs and 12 home runs, which was second-most behind only catcher Jacob Jarrell .

The injuries have certainly hurt the team, but Bakich has preached the depth of his pitching staff all offseason — a group that features 23 total arms — along with an innovative rotation strategy designed to keep players healthy in the long term.

So, considering that philosophy, the veteran coach isn't worried.

"We'll be fine," Bakich finished. "We knew this could happen. Injuries are part of sports. So, we will have a few piled up here at the beginning, but that is not going to stop us from putting out a good lineup, a good team and being as competitive as we can be."