Clemson Freshman Wins Prestigious National Baseball Honor
Clemson Tigers starter Aidan Knaak, who had already racked up All-ACC honors during his first collegiate season, was named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s National Freshman Pitcher of the Year on Tuesday.
The award wraps up a tremendous campaign for the Fort Myers, Fla., product, as he was named All-ACC First Team and All-NCBWA All-Freshman team.
Clemson went 13-2 in his 15 starts this season, though he ended up figuring in just six of those decision and went 5-1. He built a 3.35 ERA as he struck out 108 and walked 29 in 83.1 innings. Opposing batters hit just .221 against him and managed only 14 extra-base hits.
In five of his 15 starts he didn’t allow a run and in six starts he threw at least six innings. He struck out 10 batters in two starts — against Miami on March 30 an against NC State on April 14.
He finished the season with the team lead in starts, innings pitched and strikeouts.
He entered this season ranked No. 74 among incoming freshmen by Perfect Game, along with No. 44 among incoming freshmen in the ACC by D1Baseball.
He also entered the campaign as the No. 14 ACC prospect for the 2026 MLB Draft by Perfect Game.
Before Clemson, he was named the Lee County Pitcher of the Year and lettered four times in baseball at Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers.
The Tigers’ season ended in the NCAA Super Regionals after losing two games to Florida, including a controversial 13-inning, 11-10 loss that saw two of the members of the coaching staff ejected from the game in extra innings.
Knaak started that final game with Florida, as he gave up five runs and four hits in 4.1 innings, along with five strikeouts and three walks.