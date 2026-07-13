Clemson Pitcher Ariston Veasey Selected in 2026 MLB Draft

Clemson’s pitching crew has already seen multiple selections in the 2026 MLB Draft. On Sunday afternoon, yet another was selected for the big leagues.

After only one season in Tigertown, reliever Ariston Veasey was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 11th round of the event, which took place in Philadelphia. Veasey was the No. 337 pick in the draft.

The Alabama transfer is the first Clemson player to be drafted by the Cubs since 2019, when Grayson Byrd was drafted after a successful Tiger tenure. It’s not hard to see why with the numbers that he had.

Veasey was one of the Tigers’ best relievers down the stretch of the season, holding a 3.29 ERA in 20 relief appearances in 2026. Two of those contests only had multiple earned runs, showing off his shutdown ability on the mound last year.

The righty led the team in appearances and opponents’ batting average, only allowing 13 hits for a .143 opponent average. He finished up 2026 with 37 strikeouts and 18 walks.

When Clemson was fighting through a disappointing ACC schedule, Veasey was helping the program on the mound. In conference play, he held a 2.00 ERA and held batters to a .121 average, molding himself into one of Erik Bakich’s best arms when the program was looking for a spark to get into the NCAA Tournament.

The junior does have one year of eligibility remaining if he decides to return to the program. The pick doesn’t have any value, meaning it’s one of those borderline positions where he could be 50-50 on coming back or following his dream of being a professional baseball player.

Veasey was the third pitcher from Clemson taken off the board on Sunday. Aidan Knaak went first, going to the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth round, being Clemson’s weekend starter for the last two seasons. A round later, reliever Justin LeGuernic was selected by the Kansas City Royals with the No. 180 overall pick.

The Alabama transfer was the fourth overall Clemson player selected. Jacob Jarrell was sandwiched between LeGuernic and Veasey in the eighth round, and went to the Atlanta Braves.

Although he wasn’t looked at as a top prospect, Bakich will be without another arm, most likely, and it’s one who was clinical when it mattered most. Veasey halved his ERA, coming from the Crimson Tide with a 9.82 ERA in only five appearances in 2025. The staff, once again, has done a strong job molding a new MLB prospect.

However, we will wait for a decision for Veasey, who will choose in the upcoming days.