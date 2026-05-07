Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Twins-Nationals, Shota Imanaga, Pete Alonso)

Thursday features a shortened slate of MLB action, but there are still a ton of ways to bet on the games, including five different matchups that have first pitch before 4 p.m. EST.

The New York Yankees and Texas Rangers begin the day at 12:35 p.m. EST, but there are two different afternoon games that have made today’s version of Walk-Off Wagers.

On Thursday, SI Betting’s Peter Dewey and Ryan Gilbert are teaming up to deliver the best bets for the day’s action, which include player props for Pete Alonso and Shota Imanaga.

Here’s a breakdown of each play and the latest odds for May 7!

MLB Best Bets for Thursday, May 7

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Minnesota Twins-Washington Nationals OVER 9 (-118) – Peter Dewey

Pete Alonso OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-117) – Ryan Gilbert

Shota Imanaga 6+ Strikeouts (-175) – Peter Dewey

Minnesota Twins-Washington Nationals OVER 9 (-118) – Peter Dewey

How can we not bet on a high-scoring affair in this series finale?

Minnesota and Washington combined for 14 and 17 runs in their first two games and the OVER has smashed for both squads all season:

The OVER is 23-12-2 in Washington’s games this season (65.7 percent)

The OVER is 21-13-3 in Minnesota’s games this season (61.8 percent)

Simeon Woods Richardson has struggled all season long, ranking in the 23rd percentile in expected ERA and the 20th percentile in expected batting average against. That has led to a lot of innings for the Twins’ bullpen, which has not been good in 2026.

Meanwhile, Jake Irvin ranks in the 29th percentile in expected ERA and has allowed three or more runs in four of his seven starts. The Nationals have combined for at least nine runs in five of the righty’s seven outings.

Both of these offenses have actually been really good in 2026, ranking fourth (Washington) and ninth (Minnesota) in runs scored. So, I wouldn’t be shocked if they jump on these struggling starters, especially since each offense has put together a monster game already in this series.

Pete Alonso OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-117) – Ryan Gilbert

Baltimore Orioles star Pete Alonso kept things rolling on Wednesday night in Miami. He only had one hit, but it was a big one as his three-run home run cashed our OVER 1.5 HRR bet, and I’m going back to that tonight.

The first baseman is 9-for-25 during a seven-game hitting streak since seeing his average drop to .195. Going back to April 12, he’s 22-for-84 (.262 average, .945 OPS) since hitting a season-low .167.

Alonso has now gone OVER 1.5 HRR in eight of his last nine games and 13 of his last 19. He’s also 2-for-4 with a home run against Max Meyer in five plate appearances.

Shota Imanaga 6+ Strikeouts (-175) – Peter Dewey

This season, Imanaga ranks in the 78th percentile in strikeout percentage and the 88th percentile in whiff percentage through seven starts. The lefty has racked up six or more K’s in four outings, and I love this matchup for him against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincy is averaging 9.3 strikeouts per game this season (27th in MLB), posting the third-highest strikeout percentage in the league.

Imanaga isn’t known for having electric stuff, but he has been able to generate a lot of swings and misses while also ranking in the 98th percentile in chase rate. I wouldn’t be shocked if he reaches six K’s with ease on Thursday afternoon.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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