Clemson Regional Baseball Preview, Matchups, Broadcast Schedule
The full schedule for the Clemson regional was released earlier this week, which shows the Tigers’ potential path through the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
The Tigers are No. 11 national seed and are hosting a regional for the third straight year, one of two teams in the country that can make that boast. The other regional teams were announced on Monday — No. 2 West Virginia, No. 3 Kentucky and No. 4 USC Upstate.
This tournament marks Clemson’s 47th NCAA Tournament appearance, fifth most in the nation.
The first games of the regional are set for Friday and will set in motion the rest of the weekend.
The Clemson Regional Schedule
West Virginia (41-14) and Kentucky (29-24) will play the first game on Friday at noon eastern on ESPNU. Following that, Clemson (44-16) will face USC Upstate (36-23) at 6 p.m.
Clemson and USC Upstate played in a non-conference, neutral site game on March 4. The Tigers won, 7-0. The Tigers have not played Kentucky or West Virginia.
Kentucky and WVU have not played each other. Neither has played USC Upstate.
If Clemson beats USC Upstate, the Tigers will play the winner of the WVU-Kentucky game at 6 p.m. Saturday, with the television network to be announced. If the Tigers lose, they will play the WVU-Kentucky loser at noon Saturday.
The Tigers are seeking a smooth regional. For that to happen, Clemson would need to win its Friday game and Saturday game, to set up a showdown at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Win that game, and the Tigers would head to the super regionals.
Clemson would like to avoid having to play in Monday’s elimination game, which would determine the regional champion — but only if the team facing elimination in Sunday evening’s game was able to win.
The Tigers have won six of their last seven games, dating back to a series sweep over Pitt to end the ACC regular season. Clemson won their first three ACC Tournament games before falling to North Carolina in the title game on Sunday.
The winner of the Clemson regional faces the winner of the LSU regional in the super regionals next weekend.
Clemson Regional Schedule
(all times eastern)
Friday’s Games
Game 1: Kentucky vs West Virginia – 12:00 p.m., ESPNU
Game 2: USC Upstate vs Clemson – 6:00 p.m., ACC Network
Saturday’s Games
Game 3: Game 1 Loser vs Game 2 Loser – 12:00 p.m., TV TBA
Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs Game 2 Winner – 6:00 p.m., TV TBA
Sunday’s Games
Game 5: Game 3 Winner vs Game 4 Loser – 12:00 p.m., TV TBA
Game 6: Game 4 Winner vs Game 5 Winner – 6:00 p.m., TV TBA
Monday’s Game (if necessary)
Game 7: if necessary – TBA