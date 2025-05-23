Clemson Tigers Rally Past NC State in ACC Baseball Tournament
A three-run eighth inning pushed the No. 5 seeded Clemson Tigers to an 7-6 win over the No. 4 NC State Wolfpack in the ACC Tournament on Thursday.
The win propels the Tigers (43-15) to the semifinals of the single-elimination ACC Tournament, where they will play No. 1 Georgia Tech on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The victory was a bit of revenge for Clemson, which was swept by NC State last month in league action. Clemson beat Georgia Tech twice in three meetings during conference action.
The Tigers rallied from a 5-4 deficit tie in the top of the eighth inning. Josh Paino led off with a single. Dominic Listi followed by striking out, but Paino advanced to second.
The next hitter, Jacob Jarrell, singled to the gap in left-center field and scored Paino to force the tie. Jack Crighton singled on a 3-2 pitch and moved Jarrell to second base for TP Wentworth. He singled down the right-field line to score Jarrell to give the Tigers the lead.
Andrew Ciufo followed with a single to left field, which scored Crighton and gave the Tigers a two-run lead.
NC State answered with an RBI single by Brayden Fraasman to cut Clemson’s lead to 7-6. But the Wolfpack were unable to gain the tying run in the ninth inning.
Drew Titsworth drew the start on the mound for Clemson, as he went five innings. He gave up five hits, three earned runs, three walks and three strikeouts. In the sixth inning, the Tigers turned to B.J. Bailey, who did not record an out and gave up two runs.
Lucas Mahlstedt (3-0) bailed him out with four innings of relief and claimed the win. He allowed four hits, one run and one walk. He also struck out four.
NC State’s Nance Anderson (8-2) took the loss.
Cam Cannarella went 4-for-5 to lead the Tigers. Crighton had three hits, while Listi, Jarrell and Ciufo each had two hits.
2025 ACC Baseball Championship Schedule
All Tuesday through Saturday games air on ACC Network
All times Eastern
Tuesday’s Results
Game 1 – No. 16 California 12, No. 9 Miami 2 (8 innings)
Game 2 – No. 12 Virginia Tech 7, No. 13 Stanford 4
Game 3 – No. 15 Pitt 13, No. 10 Louisville 11
Game 4 – No. 14 Boston College 5, No. 11 Notre Dame 4 (10 innings)
Wednesday’s Results
Game 5 – No. 16 California 14, No. 8 Wake Forest 12
Game 6 – No. 5 Clemson 6, No. 12 Virginia Tech 1
Game 7 – No. 7 Duke 4, No. 15 Pitt 3
Game 8 – No. 14 Boston College 12, No. 6 Virginia 8
Thursday’s Results
Game 9 – No. 1 Georgia Tech 10, No. 16 California 3
Game 10 – No. 5 Clemson 7, No. 4 NC State 6
Friday’s Games
Game 11 – No. 7 Duke vs. No. 2 Florida State, 3 p.m.
Game 12 – No. 14 Boston College vs. No. 3 North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Game 13 – No. 1 Georgia Tech vs. No. 5 Clemson, 1 p.m.
Game 14 – Game 11 vs. Game 12 Winners, 5 p.m.
Sunday’s Championship Game
Game 15 – Saturday Winners, Noon, ESPN2