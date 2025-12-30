Clemson Reportedly in Mix for Transfer Safety

The Clemson Tigers football program doesn't have a reputation for being particularly active in the transfer portal, but the ever-changing college football landscape may be forcing a shift in approach.

After Saturday’s loss to Penn State in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, the Tigers finished 7–6, their worst record in 18 years and a clear sign that improvements are necessary.

One of the most obvious areas of concern was the defensive backfield, which struggled at times in both coverage and open-field tackling. According to Pro Football Focus, the Tigers have just the eighth-best coverage grade in the ACC.

It appears that Clemson is taking early steps to address that issue, with On3's Pete Nakos reporting that the program is targeting former Kansas safety Lyrik Rawls in the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound safety started all 12 games for the Jayhawks this season, ranking second on the team with 73 total tackles while also recording an interception and seven pass breakups. His best game of the season was against No.4 Texas Tech, when he tied his career-high by racking up ten tackles while also breaking up two passes.

One ACC school and one Big Ten school are the programs to know for Kansas transfer safety Lyrik Rawls, @PeteNakos reports👀



View: https://t.co/aR3jb6e3WP https://t.co/pqI6kU8lvz pic.twitter.com/C8e80ACWef — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 28, 2025

Kansas defensive coordinator D.K. McDonald explained that Rawls takes a calculated approach to the game, and it was evident from the moment he arrived.

“We see how highly intelligent he is as a football player,” McDonald said, “and a smarter player is a better football player.”

He’s a polished tackler who is also capable in coverage, which allowed McDonald to move him all over the field this season. The fifth-year safety took 270 snaps as a free safety, 245 snaps in the box and 115 snaps as a slot corner throughout the year.

Rawls spent four seasons at Oklahoma State University before transferring to Kansas, and will have one year of eligibility remaining after redshirting as a freshman and suffering a season-ending injury during the 2023 campaign.

The Texas native appeared in 27 games while making four starts during his time with the Cowboys, totaling 67 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

With safety Khalil Barnes entering the transfer portal, and cornerback Aveion Terrell declaring for the NFL Draft, the Tigers will have several holes to fill at a unit that was already struggling in the first place.

Bringing in a proven player with experience against top-tier competition could be the first step in providing some much-needed relief to Clemson’s secondary.

