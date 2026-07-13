Clemson Reliever Drew Titsworth Selected in 2026 MLB Draft

Clemson baseball’s pitching staff has had plenty of quality over the last several seasons. The Tigers saw a fourth pitcher taken off the board late during the 2026 MLB Draft on Sunday.

It’s reliever Drew Titsworth, who was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 11th round of the event, which took place in Philadelphia on Saturday and Sunday. Titsworth was the No. 339 pick of the draft.

A fan-favorite among the fans, the righty was one of head coach Erik Bakich’s most-trusted relievers from 2024-26. While tinkering as a starter over his last two seasons, the bullpen arm will head to a team that has seen plenty of talent at the top of the franchise.

Titsworth burst onto the scene in 2024 as a freshman, holding a perfect 4-0 record while holding an ERA of 3.15. The Frankenmuth, Mich., native allowed an opponents’ batting average of only .133, a promising start during Clemson’s Super Regional run that fell short to Florida.

A year later, he was all over the bullpen for the Tigers. Titsworth held a 5-1 record and even recorded two saves across 20 appearances, starting in seven of them. He finished the year with a 4.28 ERA despite allowing more bats to affect the Clemson defense.

At the beginning of the 2026 season, however, the righty began the year injured, but he came back during late February to play multiple roles on the mound for Clemson last year. He picked up another four wins, holding a 5.09 ERA in 15 appearances for the Tigers.

Titsworth is the fourth pitcher taken off the board during Sunday’s event, joining a handful of strong pitchers that Clemson showed off over the last three seasons. Aidan Knaak, the weekend starter, was first in the fifth round to the Milwaukee Brewers. Reliever Justin LeGuernic followed shortly after with a sixth-round selection.

Earlier in his own round, Ariston Veasey was taken by the Chicago Cubs. Two picks later, Titsworth found his potential future home.

The reliever was Clemson’s fifth overall player, joining the pitchers and catcher Jacob Jarrell, who got an eighth-round selection by the Atlanta Braves.

He still has one year of eligibility remaining, meaning that if he wants to play at Doug Kingsmore Stadium one final season, he has the capability to. Titsworth will have to choose whether to help the Tigers get back to the NCAA Tournament and perhaps a College World Series appearance or invest in a professional start and get a starter in the minor league farm system.

Only time will tell, but it’s another positive draft for Bakich with five players getting a nod and a chance to follow their dream.