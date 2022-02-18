Clemson Set to Host Indiana as Tigers Open 2022 College Baseball Season

Clemson opens the 2022 college baseball season at home with the Tigers welcoming the Indiana Hoosiers to Doug Kingsmore Stadium for a weekend series.

CLEMSON, S.C.- The Tigers begin their 125th season of baseball this weekend by hosting Indiana for a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

SERIES SETUP

• Who - Indiana (0-0) vs. Clemson (0-0)

• Best Ranking - IND - NR; CU - NR

• When - Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch - ACCNX

• Video Announcers - Fred Cunningham, Marty Clary (Saturday, Sunday), Ron Smith (Friday)

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)



Clemson comes into the 2022 season having to replace two key starting pitchers in Davis Sharpe and Keyshawn Askew. However, Mack Anglin is back, giving Monte Lee a veteran pitcher at the top of the rotation and the head coach chose to fill out the final two weekend slots with Nick Clayton and Nick Hoffman, giving the Tigers three starting pitchers with plenty of experience.

"We feel like going into week one we wanted guys with stripes on their sleeves to go out there and start for us," Lee said. "Feel like those are the best three guys for those spots."

Jason Priester STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday - RHP John-Biagio Modugno (IND) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU)

• Saturday - RHP Jack Perkins (IND) vs. RHP Nick Clayton (CU)

• Sunday - TBA (IND) vs. RHP Nick Hoffmann (CU) The Hoosiers are scheduled to start RHP John-Biagio Modungo on Friday. The hard-throwing junior went 3-1 a season ago with an ERA of 2.09 and Lee is fully expecting to get his best on Opening Day. "He's considered a very high draft pick," Lee said. "He's a big tall righty, gonna be 90 to 95 with a power slider that he could throw up to 86 miles an hour, so I mean, he's very, very tough to hit for a right-hand hitter."

In fact, Lee is expecting to see quality pitching from Indiana all weekend long.

"Bottom line is you look at the staff, you look at the numbers from last year, and yeah, they lost some guys, but you know, they pitch very, very well," Lee said. "So, typically of programs that pitch very well there's an expectation that your gonna pitch well. I wouldn't expect there to be any drop-off."

One of the biggest keys to a successful season, according to Lee, will be staying healthy, as the Tigers were forced to deal with a multitude of injuries in 2021.

"Last year we got hit a little bit early in the season with injuries," Lee said. "Sharpe and Askew and even Anglin, you know, all three of those guys experienced time off. A big part of that's just gonna be luck. You know we have to be a little bit lucky when it comes to staying healthy."

Clemson is looking to rebound from its first losing season since 1957 and will once again be led at the plate by left-handed hitter Caden Grice. The sophomore slugger hit .317 in his debut season, leading the team with 15 home runs and 53 RBI. The Tigers will also need productive seasons from some other returners, including Dylan Brewer, Jonathan French and Bryar Hawkins.

With his team now on the verge of starting a new season, Lee is officially ready to put 2021 in the rearview mirror and said his team is more than prepared to get the season started off on the right track against a very good Indiana team.

"We talked about last season ad nauseum," Lee said. "I mean, we've talked about it over and over and over, you know, last season, last season, last season. We're focusing on this season. So, regardless of last season, we've moved on from last season, we're trying to get ready for Indiana with this team."

"With this group, I feel like our guys are as prepared as they can be going into the weekend. And I think we're excited to play somebody else. We've been blessed with good weather to be able to intrasquad as much as possible and get plenty of at-bats and get plenty of work on the mound, plenty of defensive reps. And I feel like our guys are ready to go and excited about the opportunity to compete against a really good club in Indiana."

First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Friday.

