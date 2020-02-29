Clemson Rally Thwarted; Tigers to Gamecocks

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Gamecocks evened the rivalry series against the Clemson Tigers Saturday, as they won the first-ever Battle at Bull Street by a final score of 8-5 at Segra Park in Columbia.



The Tigers quickly jumped on the board in the first inning. After Elijah Henderson walked and Kier Meredith singled to lead off the first inning and advanced on a wild pitch, it was a groundout by starting pitcher Davis Sharpe that gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

The Gamecocks did not wait until the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday to get on the scoreboard. Andrew Eyster connected with Sharpe's pitch for a run-scoring triple. The next batter, Jeff Heinrich, knocked him on a single that gave South Carolina a 2-1 lead

The Gamecocks continued to add to their lead in the top of the fourth inning, as Wes Clarke led off the inning with a solo home run to left field. The Gamecocks were not finished extending their lead. A single and a walk bookended a groundout, and gave South Carolina runners at the corners for Heinrich, who singled scoring the fourth run of the game.

The Tigers finally got back on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning. After James Parker reached base on a throwing error and advanced to third on the back of two wild pitches, he was plated by Adam Hackenberg.

The Gamecocks plated two more runs in the top of the seventh inning, after midweek starting pitcher Mack Anglin gave up two runs on three hits, and pushed the lead to 6-2.

South Carolina added a solo run in the top of the eighth inning, as Bryant Bowen's single plated the seventh run of the day.

The Tigers cut the Gamecock lead to three in the bottom of the eighth inning. Following Kier Meredith's single, Sharpe launched his second home run of the series over the left field wall.

South Carolina added an insurance run in the top of the eighth inning that extended the lead to four runs.

The Tigers loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, but were only able to manage one run.

Sharpe took the loss for the Tigers, while Thomas Farr earned the win for the Gamecocks.

Key play: With the bases loaded in the top of the fourth inning, the head coach Monte Lee pulled starting pitcher Davis Sharpe for Carter Raffield, who subsequently induced a fly out to end the threat.



Coaches decision: Monte Lee pulled Carter Raffield in the seventh inning after he went 2.2 innings of one-hit baseball for Mack Anglin, who allowed two runs on three hits and did not record an out.

Stat of the game: One — after tallying seven extra-base hits in the opening game of the series, the Tigers managed only a single extra-base hit in Game 2.

Up Next: The series concludes Sunday (2 p.m.), as the Tigers play host to the Gamecocks in a winner-take-all game at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

