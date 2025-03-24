Clemson Tiger Strikes New NIL Deal to Enhance Pitching Development
Clemson Tigers' (23-3, 4-2) senior submarine pitcher Lucas Mahlstedt is partnering with BP Zones to bring revolutionary technology to the world of college baseball.
BP Zones focuses all of their time and energy into bringing the best pitching technology to the field. With Mahlstedt, the company will be looking to enhance strike zone training for collegiate pitchers of all disciplines.
Mahlstedt is a submarine pitcher for the Tigers, so his training and area of focus differs from that of a traditional pitcher. Command and accuracy are two very important parts to Mahlstedt's game, and BP Zones have been working with the senior to provide real-time results.
Mahlstedt commented on BP Zones' work in the latest press release, noting the importance of their technology for all different kinds of pitching training.
“As a submarine pitcher, command is everything, and being able to track my strike zone accuracy in real time has helped me refine my approach. I’m excited to officially team up with BP Zones and share the benefits with other pitchers looking to take their game to the next level.”
With this new equipment backing Mahlstedt with every throw, he will be looking to elevate his game for Clemson. Currently, the Tigers are dominating on the field, bringing life back into ACC baseball.
Just two days after BP Zones announced its new partnership with Mahlstedt, the submarine pitcher threw an incredible game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-9, 1-8). He recorded four strikeouts during the matchup, leading the Tigers to a 2-1 home-field victory.
Mahlstedt's talent will continue to grow during his partnership, as BP Zone is dedicated increasing Mahlstedt's work on the mound.
Dan Vetter, Founder of BP Zones released his thoughts on the partnership, shining a light Mahlstedt's unique passion for his special technique.
“His passion for pitching and commitment to our product make this a natural partnership, and we’re excited to see him continue to dominate on the mound while inspiring the next generation of pitchers," comments Vetter.
To celebrate and promote the collaboration, Mahlstedt and BP Zones are looking at fans that interact with their social media posts, awarding one lucky fan the chance to acquire signed memorabilia from Mahlstedt.
Training updates and insights will also follow this partnership, making new equipment and skills available to pitchers of every level. Mahlstedt's career with Clemson will continue to embody BP Zones' goals and values, and the Tigers will be looking to continue their reign on the field.