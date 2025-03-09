Clemson Tigers Baseball Stays Red-Hot with Davidson Wildcats Series Sweep
The Clemson Tigers baseball team remained one of the nation’s hottest teams after their 11-4 win over Sunday over the Davidson Wildcats at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
The Tigers, the No. 4 team in the country, are now 15-1 this season and haven’t lost since their trip to Arlington, Texas, for a season-opening tournament. Clemson has now won 13 straight games entering a pair of weekday games against the Liberty Flames on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Following that, the Tigers open ACC action at home against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
In Sunday’s finale, the Tigers blew up for eight runs in the seventh inning, which helped them erase the Wildcats’ 4-0 lead. MLB prospect and outfielder Cam Cannarella gave the Tigers the lead for good with a three-run home run in the seventh, which was his first homer of the season. That was part of a 2-for-5 game for Cannarella.
That sparked the rest of the lineup, as Tristan Bissetta brought home a run with a sacrifice fly, followed by a three-run double by Dominic Listi and an RBI single by Jarren Purify. For Listi and Purify, those were their only hits of the game.
There was no looking back for the Tigers, as they had a 10-4 lead going into the eighth inning. Josh Paino led the Tiers with three hits, as he scored two runs.
Reed Garris took his first win of the season in relief, as he came on in the seventh and pitch two innings of scoreless relief, giving up just one hit. He struck out one. Ahead of him, starter Justin LeGuernic and reliver Drew Titsworth combined for six innings, giving up four hits, four runs and two walks while striking out a combined 11.
On Saturday, the second game of the series, the Tigers got started right away in a 14-4 victory that resulted in coach Erik Bakich reaching the 500-win mark for his career.
Paino, Purify, Jack Crighton and Andrew Ciufo all had at least three hits and multiple RBIs in the contest. Because of the 10-run rule, the game ended after seven innings.
Among the offense was Paino’s three-run home run and Purify’s solo home run.
The pitching was solid from starter Ethan Darden (3-0), who earned the win as he gave up two hits, two runs and three walks with five strikeouts in five innings.
Clemson won Game 1 of the series on Friday, 7-4, behind a sterling performance from starting pitcher Aidan Knaak and a Purify home run.
Knaak (2-0) allowed four hits, two runs and one walk in five innings. He also struck out eight. He left with the Tigers up, 3-2.
Purify had three of the Tigers’ nine hits on offense, which included his second home run of the season. That leadoff shot in the eighth inning gave the Tigers their final run. He went 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored.