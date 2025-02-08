Clemson Tigers Look Ahead to 2025 Baseball Season, Enter Ranked in Top 10
The Clemson Tigers are just one week away from their first preseason game on the diamond, entering a new and exciting era for the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Recent changes have come to light for the ACC when the conference announced the switch to a single-elimination style championship tournament.
The tournament will remain in Durham, N.C. despite structure changes.
With this, and multiple top 10 rankings for Clemson, the team is looking to be in good position for a successful 2025 campaign.
According to Clemson's official 2025 baseball outlook report, 42% of last season's stars will be returning.
Following a standout 2024 campaign, many senior offensive stars graduated from the program with Blake Wright, Will Taylor, Austin Gordon and Tristan Smith all leaving as top-five round draft picks.
That is talent Clemson will need to replace to have a successful year.
On the mound, the Tigers are in a good position with returning pitcher Aidan Knaak. The sophomore right-hander currently ranked No. 22 in the nation. He had an astounding freshman season with Clemson, going 5-1 with a 3.35 ERA and 108 strikeouts against 29 walks.
With Knaak leading the pitching rotation and multiple other experienced arms backing him up, the Tigers should have a solid unit.
Ethan Darden, Lucas Mahlstedt, Reed Garris, Joe Allen, Casey Tallent and Jacob McGovern are just a few of Clemson's long list of pitchers ready to carry the team through the season.
The Tigers' infield will see some competition this year, as many spots are up for grabs. Senior Andrew Ciufo will be making his return at shortstop after an injury cut his 2024 campaign short.
Three infield contenders will be Jay Dillard, Tryston McCladdie and Luke Gaffney, the transfer from Purdue. They could see a lot of action for Clemson in the field.
Offensively, Gaffney will be looking to elevate the Tigers. He had a .359 batting average with 13 homers and 64 RBI for Purdue.
Collin Priest is another Clemson first-timer, bringing his talents from Michigan as an All-Big Ten Conference Freshman.
Head coach Erik Bakich is returning to Clemson for his third season, hoping to lead his team further into the College World Series.
He has been a welcome addition to the Tigers in just two seasons, leading the team to 88 wins in two years. Bakich will look to use his young talent to cement a legacy for the next couple of seasons in Clemson.
The Tigers' first taste of gameplay will be on Feb. 14 in Arlington, Texas.
They will face off against Oklahoma State, their first opponent in a three-game series.
ACC regular season play will begin on March 14, 2025.