Clemson Returns Home to Host NC State

Clemson returns home this weekend, as the Tigers are set to host ACC Atlantic foe NC State in a three-game weekend series.

SERIES SETUP

• Who - NC State (16-8, 4-4 ACC) vs. Clemson (17-7, 1-4 ACC)

• When - Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (6 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch - ACC Network Extra (Friday, Sunday), ACC Network (Saturday)

After dropping two games at Pitt last weekend, Monte Lee's team bounced back with a big 9-3 road win over Winthrop on Tuesday. Blake Wright and Tyler Corbitt both hit multiple-run home runs, as Clemson pounded out nine hits in the win.

"Swung the bats very well put together two big innings and thought our pitching staff was outstanding," Lee said. "I thought our bullpen was outstanding played a good game defensively outside of one error and I thought we swung the bats well.

Odds: The Tigers' odds of winning the CWS currently sit at +8000, according to Fanduel.

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 120-88-1 (1921-2021)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 59-30-1 (1921-18)

Mack Anglin (3-2) gets the nod in the series opener and will be looking to bounce back after suffering losses in each of his past two starts. The hard-throwing right-hander has 29 strikeouts in 27.2 innings of work, but he's also struggled with command at times, having walked 23.

Matt Willadsen will take the mound on Friday for the Wolfpack. The sophomore right-hander comes in with a 4-2 record and an ERA of 3.94. He's struck out 34 and walked 17, in 32 innings of work.

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – RHP Matt Willadsen (NCS) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU)

• Saturday – RHP Logan Whitaker (NCS) vs. RHP Nick Hoffmann (CU)

• Sunday – RHP Sam Highfill (NCS) vs. RHP Nick Clayton (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 13-5 home record, defeated Winthrop 9-3 on the road on Tuesday night.

• The Tigers are averaging 8.0 runs per game and hitting .282 with a .469 slugging percentage, .399 on-base percentage and 14 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 3.98 ERA, .235 opponents’ batting average and 2.34 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .975.

NC STATE OVERVIEW

• NC State, who has a 4-3 road record, is led by 26th-year Head Coach Elliott Avent.

• The Wolfpack East Carolina 2-0 on the road on Tuesday. They are hitting .304 and have a 4.15 ERA and .959 fielding percentage.

• LuJames Groover III is hitting .369, Tommy White is batting .368 with 12 homers and 38 RBIs and Chris Villaman has a team-high four saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is 14-14 on steals in 2022. Clemson stole its last five attempts in 2021, meaning it has 19 steals in a row without being caught.

• Clemson is 14-1 when having at least as many hits as its opponent in 2022.

• Tiger pitchers have combined for 122 appearances in 24 games, an average of 5.1 pitchers per game.

CORBITT TRANSFERRING SUCCESS

• Junior infielder Tyler Corbitt is in his first season at Clemson after graduating from The Citadel last year.

• He is hitting .322 with four homers, four doubles, 17 RBIs, 21 runs, a .370 on-base percentage and four steals in 24 games (22 starts).

• He has a solid .971 fielding percentage as the predominant starting second baseman.

• He is hitting .364 with runners on base and .391 with two outs.

Clemson Athletics Communications contributed to this story.

