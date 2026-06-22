Oklahoma vs. North Carolina Prediction, Odds for Men's College World Series Championship Final Game 3
The College Baseball National Championship will come down to one final winner-take-all game on Monday night.
The Oklahoma Sooners upset the North Carolina Tar Heels in Game 1 of the College World Series, but the Tar Heels bounced back with a Game 2 win on Sunday.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's finale.
Oklahoma vs. North Carolina Game 3 Odds and Total
Run Line
- Oklahoma +1.5 (-142)
- North Carolina -1.5 (+112)
Moneyline
- Oklahoma +124
- North Carolina -158
Total
- OVER 9.5 (-132)
- UNDER 9.5 (+104)
Oklahoma vs. North Carolina Probable Pitchers Game 3
- Oklahoma: Nick Wesloski, RHP (2-1, 3.63 ERA)
- North Carolina: TBA
Oklahoma vs. North Carolina How to Watch Game 3
- Date: Monday, June 22
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Charles Schwab Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Oklahoma: 42-23
- North Carolina: 54-13-1
Oklahoma's Path to the College World Series
Oklahoma was in the bottom half of the SEC standings in the regular season, sporting a 14-16 conference record. The Sooners were one-and-done in the SEC Tournament as well, losing to LSU in the first round. They then caught fire at the right time, winning the Atlanta Region by upsetting the No. 2-ranked team in the country, Georgia Tech, in back-to-back games. Oklahoma then beat No. 13-ranked Kansas in back-to-back games in the Super Regional to earn itself a spot in the College World Series. The Sooners beat Alabama 9-0, Georgia 4-3, and Georgia a second time 11-4 en route to the finals.
North Carolina Path to the College World Series
North Carolina finished in second place in the ACC at 22-8, one spot behind Georgia Tech. They finished the regular season as the No. 4-ranked team in the country. They went 3-0 in the Chapel Hill Regional and then beat USC in two straight games in the Super Regional to earn a spot in the College World Series. The Tar Heels defeated Ole Miss 6-2, West Virginia 5-2, and then West Virginia again 12-7 to earn a spot in the finals.
Oklahoma vs. North Carolina Game 3 Prediction and Best Bet
North Carolina seems to be opting for a pitcher-by-committee, and while that wouldn't work for most teams, that is likely a great strategy for a team that has one of the best pitching staffs in baseball. North Carolina has a team ERA this season of 3.89, which was the eighth-best mark in the nation.
You also have to be a bit concerned about Oklahoma rolling with a true freshman in Nick Wesloski in a winner-take-all game. That's a lot of pressure for a true freshman, especially going against a Tar Heels team that continuously finds ways to get on base.
I'll bet on North Carolina to win the National Championship tonight.
Pick: North Carolina -158 via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets