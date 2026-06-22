Oklahoma vs. North Carolina Prediction, Odds for Men's College World Series Championship Final Game 3

The College Baseball National Championship will come down to one final winner-take-all game on Monday night.

The Oklahoma Sooners upset the North Carolina Tar Heels in Game 1 of the College World Series, but the Tar Heels bounced back with a Game 2 win on Sunday.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's finale.

Oklahoma vs. North Carolina Game 3 Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Oklahoma +1.5 (-142)

North Carolina -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline

Oklahoma +124

North Carolina -158

Total

OVER 9.5 (-132)

UNDER 9.5 (+104)

Oklahoma vs. North Carolina Probable Pitchers Game 3

Oklahoma: Nick Wesloski, RHP (2-1, 3.63 ERA)

North Carolina: TBA

Oklahoma vs. North Carolina How to Watch Game 3

Date: Monday, June 22

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Charles Schwab Field

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Oklahoma: 42-23

North Carolina: 54-13-1

Oklahoma's Path to the College World Series

Oklahoma was in the bottom half of the SEC standings in the regular season, sporting a 14-16 conference record. The Sooners were one-and-done in the SEC Tournament as well, losing to LSU in the first round. They then caught fire at the right time, winning the Atlanta Region by upsetting the No. 2-ranked team in the country, Georgia Tech, in back-to-back games. Oklahoma then beat No. 13-ranked Kansas in back-to-back games in the Super Regional to earn itself a spot in the College World Series. The Sooners beat Alabama 9-0, Georgia 4-3, and Georgia a second time 11-4 en route to the finals.

North Carolina Path to the College World Series

North Carolina finished in second place in the ACC at 22-8, one spot behind Georgia Tech. They finished the regular season as the No. 4-ranked team in the country. They went 3-0 in the Chapel Hill Regional and then beat USC in two straight games in the Super Regional to earn a spot in the College World Series. The Tar Heels defeated Ole Miss 6-2, West Virginia 5-2, and then West Virginia again 12-7 to earn a spot in the finals.

Oklahoma vs. North Carolina Game 3 Prediction and Best Bet

North Carolina seems to be opting for a pitcher-by-committee, and while that wouldn't work for most teams, that is likely a great strategy for a team that has one of the best pitching staffs in baseball. North Carolina has a team ERA this season of 3.89, which was the eighth-best mark in the nation.

You also have to be a bit concerned about Oklahoma rolling with a true freshman in Nick Wesloski in a winner-take-all game. That's a lot of pressure for a true freshman, especially going against a Tar Heels team that continuously finds ways to get on base.

I'll bet on North Carolina to win the National Championship tonight.

Pick: North Carolina -158 via FanDuel

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