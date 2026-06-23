Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Brandon Marsh to Go Deep)

All 15 MLB teams are in action today, so we have plenty of betting opportunities ahead of us.

As we always do, I'm going to give you my favorite home run bets for today's slate. If we cash just one of these, we'll walk away with a profit. Let's dive into them.

Best MLB Home Run Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Brandon Marsh Home Run (+650)

Jared Young Home Run (+520)

Nathaniel Lowe Home Run (+540)

Brandon Marsh Home Run (+650)

Zack Littell has the second-highest home runs allowed rate amongst MLB starting pitchers, giving up 2.5 home runs per nine innings pitched. Tonight, Littell takes the mound against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving us a great opportunity to bet on a member of the Phillies to hit a home run.

Instead of betting on Kyle Schwarber or Bryce Harper with much shorter odds, I'm going to bet on Brandon Marsh at +650. He's third on the team in slugging percentage behind Schwarber and Harper at .489, which leads me to believe his home run total is going to go up sooner rather than later.

Jared Young Home Run (+520)

The Chicago Cubs are rolling with Edward Cabrera on the mound tonight, and he has given up 1.9 home runs per nine innings pitched this season. To try to take advantage of that, I'm going to bet on Jared Young to hit a home run off him tonight. He has four home runs in 32 games played this season, but his .420 slugging percentage tells me that more home runs are in his future.

Nathaniel Lowe Home Run (+540)

Another starting pitcher tonight who has had issues giving up home runs is Brandon Sproat of the Milwaukee Brewers, who has the 17th-highest home runs allowed rate in the Majors, giving up 1.8 dingers per nine innings pitched. With that in mind, let's bet on Nathaniel Lowe of the Reds to hit a home run. He has just nine home runs this season, but he has a slugging percentage of .479, which makes him a great buy-low candidate tonight.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!