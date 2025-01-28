Clemson Tigers Star Outfielder Lands Inside Top 10 of Recent MLB Mock Draft
The Clemson Tigers baseball team is loaded with some impressive talent, which is why they find themselves ranked inside the top 25 of the preseason polls.
Leading the way for the team will be star outfielder Cam Cannarella, who had a monster sophomore campaign and is now on everyone’s watch list entering his junior year.
In 2024, he recorded a slash line of .337/.417/.561 across 246 at-bats with 16 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs. He knocked in 60 runs and scored 58 to round out a very strong stat sheet.
What makes that production even more impressive is that he accomplished it while dealing with a torn labrum.
After the season, he revealed the injury occurred during the opening weekend of the 2024 campaign. He underwent surgery in the offseason and is ready to continue building on what has been an incredibly productive career.
One of the most highly-regarded juniors in the country, Cannarella will be draft-eligible after the season ends.
Based on some early projections, it would be hard to imagine him returning to the Tigers for a fourth year, especially if he produces nearly the same clip that he has during his first two on campus.
All signs are pointing toward him being a very high pick in the draft should he declare.
Over at Bleacher Report, Joel Reuter has released a new mock draft, and he has Cannarella being selected inside the top 10 with the seventh overall pick by the Miami Marlins.
“With a plus hit tool, good speed and the defensive chops to stick in center field, Cannarella offers one of the highest ceilings of any college bat in the 2025 class. He played through a torn labrum in his shoulder last season and still hit .337/.417/.561 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 60 RBI. With a clean bill of health, he could quickly solidify his status as a top-tier prospect in this class.”
With a well-rounded skill set, it is only a matter of time until Cannarella is in the MLB, whether it be this year or next.
Scouts are very high on him as a player, as he has received a 55 grade on the 20-80 scale with two elite attributes in the 60s; running and fielding.
With a strong, compact left-handed swing, he is the kind of player teams will be comfortable selecting high in the draft.
If Reuter’s prediction is correct and Cannarell is selected that highly, he will become the highest-selected position player in program history.
Right now, that distinction is held by Billy Spiers and Tyler Colvin, in 1987 and 2006, respectively, as both were selected No. 13 overall in their respective drafts.