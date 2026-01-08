Clemson Tigers Lining Up Visit With All-Conference Edge Rusher

The Clemson Tigers now have eight total transfers in the current cycle, all of whom are on the defensive side of the ball. Most recently, we've found out that Tulane transfer Harvey Dyson III is planning an official visit to Death Valley for Friday, as first reported by On3.

He is rated as a three-star transfer prospect and ranks as the No. 481 overall player and the No. 48 edge rusher, according to On3 rankings.

With star defensive end T.J. Parker recently declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, bolstering the position becomes a priority. The Tigers return All-ACC edge rusher Will Heldt, a prime example of a transfer making an immediate impact, alongside rising senior Jahiem Lawson, who flashed significant upside in rotational snaps last season.

In addition to Dyson, the Tigers have also been in contact with two other defensive ends in UT-Martin transfer Keyshawn Johnson — a 2025 FCS All-American — and Colorado's London Merritt, who committed Thursday morning after visiting Death Valley on Wednesday.

Who is Harvey Dyson III?

Coming out of the 2022 class, Dyson flew far under the radar in terms of national recruiting. He was a three-star prospect and ranked as the No. 1,248 overall player, the No. 153 defensive lineman and the No. 181 player in Texas, according to 247Sports Composite.

Dyson held only eight total offers, with only five of them being FBS programs. Given his limited options, the 6-foot-3 defensive end chose to attend Texas Tech. But he knew it would be a long climb to the top, as he was the lowest-rated recruit in the Red Raiders' incoming class.

As a true freshman, Dyson opted to redshirt after finishing the season with only two game appearances against West Virginia and Murray State.

Entering his second season, the developmental talent thought he would see much more playing time, and while his snap-count went up by 60, he still only totaled 76 through eight games. However, Dyson looked pretty good in the limited action he earned, finishing the year with four tackles and half a sack.

Dyson finally got his time to shine as a redshirt sophomore, taking over the starting left outside linebacker spot. He had a stellar season, totaling 12 tackles, three for a loss, two sacks and one forced fumble. However, he was sidelined for a few games due to a nagging foot injury.

After wrapping up his third year in Lubbock, Texas, the rising junior entered his name in the transfer portal ahead of the 2025 season, ultimately committing to Tulane. He was one of the highest-rated transfers the Green Wave acquired that offseason.

Dyson and his rating lived up to the hype under now-Florida head coach Jon Sumrall, recording career highs across the board of 36 tackles, 11.5 for a loss, eight sacks and two forced fumbles. He finished with the most sacks in the American Conference (AAC) while helping the Green Wave win an AAC Championship and reach the College Football Playoff for the program's first-ever time. Additionally, Dyson was named to the All-Conference Third-Team.

While Dyson has already taken visits to Mississippi State and NC State, the veteran defensive end would be a great addition to the edge rotation of Heldt, Lawson and Merritt. He could also serve as an ample leader and mentor for the younger guys in the room, such as rising redshirt sophomore Darien Mayo and rising redshirt freshman Ari Watford.

Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated through the transfer portal window with our transfer portal tracker, providing live updates for interests, visits, exits and acquisitions of the program ahead of the 2026 season.