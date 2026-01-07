Penn State Transfer on Clemson Campus Wednesday

The Clemson Tigers are having a historic transfer period on the defensive side of the ball and show no signs of stopping.

According to Larry Williams from Tiger Illustrated, Penn State defensive back Kenny Woseley Jr. was on campus on Wednesday. He joins several others that are on campus today in hopes to bring more future Tigers to the program in 2026.

Woseley played under Clemson defensive coordinator Tom Allen when he was with the Nittany Lions in 2024. However, he redshirted after being present in five games with the team. In 2025, he finished with 10 total tackles, five being solo, and 0.5 tackles for loss in his redshirt freshman season.

According to On3, the Philadelphia native is the No. 36 cornerback in this year’s transfer portal. He is a top 400 transfer prospect who is up for grabs, being a three-star candidate.

Wherever Woseley ends up next, he would have three years of eligibility, being a key piece to a secondary if the cornerback decides to stay all four years. For Clemson, it would fill a need at cornerback, due to the loss of several to the NFL Draft and transfer portal.

It is also important to note that Virginia Tech is also interested in Woseley, per source. Former Penn State head coach and now Hokies head coach, James Franklin, recruiting him coming out of high school and may have a bigger sway than other coaches would.

Standout cornerback Avieon Terrell will be leaving the Tigers to turn pro, declaring for the NFL Draft. The other departure, Shelton Lewis, hit the transfer portal in the middle of the season and is heading to Arkansas.

The Tigers are hot on defense through the portal, already making six acquisitions in three days. If Woseley were to commit to Clemson, he would join a secondary filled with transfers. Jerome Carter III, Donovan Starr and Corey Myrick have already committed, and he would join a former teammate, Elliot Washington II, at the cornerback position if he chooses the program.

The addition would fill depth at the position while also reuniting Allen with a player he helped develop two seasons ago. The two can pick up where they left off, potentially being a developmental project.

Coming out of high school, Woseley was a three-star recruit from Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He chose Penn State over other schools like Rutgers, Maryland, Pittsburgh and Syracuse. He was ranked the No. 64 cornerback from the Class of 2024.

Stay updated with Clemson’s transfer portal saga with Clemson Tigers on SI’s transfer portal tracker, finding the acquisitions and departures within the program this offseason.