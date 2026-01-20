Clemson Tigers Star Pitcher Earns National Preseason Honors

With 23 pitchers on Clemson Baseball’s roster for the upcoming season, there’s been plenty of talk about how head coach Erik Bakich will utilize his arm talent and rotation.

At the forefront of that pitching depth is junior Aidan Knaak , who recently was one of seven pitchers to be named a Preseason First-Team All-American by D1 Baseball, a distinction he also earned entering last season.

🇺🇸⭐ 2026 D1Baseball Preseason First-Team All-Americans ⭐🇺🇸

From the moment Knaak arrived in Clemson, he’s been a force on the mound, earning First-Team All-ACC honors twice and emerging as a true Friday night starter.

As a first-year player in 2024, the right-hander had one of the best seasons by a Tiger freshman pitcher in history.

Through 83 innings pitched and 15 games started, Knaak shoved 108 strikeouts against 349 batters faced. He finished the year with a 5-1 record, 3.35 earned run average and a 1.152 WHIP.

While he wasn’t as dominant last season, Knaak saw career highs in terms of usage and production while still finishing with a 9-1 record on the year.

In 90 innings pitched, Knaak chucked 110 strikeouts against 383 batters faced. He boasted a 4.18 earned run average, but most notably doubled his wild pitches, which surely have been addressed over the offseason.

Now entering his third year in the rotation with expectations higher than ever, Knaak’s experience gives Clemson a proven leader as the staff adapts to Bakich’s new pitching plan for 2026.

Instead of leaning heavily on a handful of starters early — as we saw last year — Bakich has intentionally limited innings in fall ball to preserve his pitchers’ health and showcase the depth of a staff he calls, “one of the deepest,” he’s ever coached.

It’s a philosophy Bakich has trusted before, and one that paid dividends during his tenure at Michigan , where a similarly managed pitching staff stayed fresh throughout the postseason and helped propel the Wolverines to a runner-up finish at the 2019 College World Series.

With health and late-season availability prioritized over early workload, Knaak figures to slot into his traditional Friday role while the rest of the rotation is sorted out in camp and their non-conference slate, creating a balance between experience and depth as Clemson chases the road to Omaha.

Clemson Baseball and Knaak will kick off their 2026 season on February 13, facing off against Army West Point in a three-game home series.