The No. 24 Clemson Tigers will travel to Pitt for a three-game ACC series against the Panthers.

Clemson hits the road this weekend for the first time in ACC play, as the Tigers travel to Pitt to take on the Panthers.

Inclement weather in the forecast has forced a schedule change, with the two teams now set to play a doubleheader on Friday and the series finale on Saturday.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – No. 24 Clemson (16-5, 1-2 ACC) vs. Pittsburgh (10-10, 1-5 ACC)

• Where – Pittsburgh, Pa. (Charles L. Cost Field)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Game 1 – Friday at Noon

• Game 2 – Friday 45 minutes after Game 1

• Game 3 – Saturday at 3 p.m.

After a 14-0 start, Clemson dropped four straight, a stretch that saw Mone Lee's team struggle to come up with timely hits with runners on base. However, the Tigers have rebounded to win two of its past three games, the latest a 10-2 win over Winthrop on Wednesday.

"Offensively, we hit a lot of hard ground balls and low line drives," Lee said after the win. "Wind was blowing in, really proud of our offensive approaches. Felt like we did a good job of playing to the ballpark today."

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 7-2 (2014-18)

• Record at Pittsburgh – Clemson leads 5-1 (2014-18)

Over the past three games, Clemson has scored 37 runs, had 42 hits, including 10 homers and seven doubles.

"We didn't have a lot of lazy fly balls," Lee said. "Hit the ball over the ballpark and took our walks when we needed to. Just had an all-around good game. Played great defensively too. Overall, just thought we played a complete game."

STARTING PITCHERS

• Game 1 – RHP Mack Anglin (CU) vs. RHP Matt Gilbertson (PIT)

• Game 2 – RHP Nick Hoffmann (CU) vs. RHP Logan Evans (PIT)

• Game 3 – RHP Nick Clayton (CU) vs. RHP Billy Corcoran (PIT)

Mack Anglin (3-1) once again gets the nod in the opening game, looking to rebound from his first loss of the season. The junior right-hander lasted just three innings a week ago in an 11-4 loss to Miami, struggling with his command, as Anglin walked five hitters and allowed six earned runs in just three innings of work.

"We struggled early in the game just being able to pound the strike zone and establish that we were going to that we were going to force them to swing the bat," Lee said after the loss. "They just beat us with the free 90."

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 1-0 road record, split two midweek home games with Coastal Carolina (7-16) and Winthrop (10-2).

• The Tigers are averaging 8.4 runs per game and hitting .292 with a .473 slugging percentage, .412 on-base percentage and 11 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 3.65 ERA, .221 opponents’ batting average and 2.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .975.

PITTSBURGH OVERVIEW

• Pittsburgh, who has a 1-1 home record, is led by fourth-year head coach Mike Bell.

• The Panthers won one of three games at Virginia Tech last weekend. They are hitting .282 and have a 5.79 ERA and .976 fielding percentage.

• Bryce Hulett is hitting .388 with four homers, Tatem Levins is batting .347 with eight homers and Hayden Summers has a team-high two saves.

Odds: The Tigers' odds of winning the CWS currently sit at +8000, according to Fanduel.

CU Athletic Communications contributed to this story.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!