AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Clemson's Strider Making Strides

Brad Senkiw

Spencer Strider heads into today’s start in the series finale against Liberty just happy to be out there.

The Clemson right-handed pitcher had Tommy John surgery just a little over a year ago, so taking the mound eyeing a sweep of the Flames is not something he’s taking for granted.

“I have a new perspective,” Strider said. “Far more calm. I’m just happy to play.”

According to multiple people who have watched him pitch, Strider has looked strong and confident since his return. However, he’ll be on a strict pitch count.

“I was surprised how natural it felt,” Strider said. “It’s been a year but that’s a long time in baseball terms, not getting to play.”

Doctors, not coaches, dictate how much he can throw during this stage of rehab. Strider will toss around 50 pitches, and then he’ll be ramped up 10 pitches at a time per outing.

“We cannot pitch him out of the bullpen because of the nature of his rehab,” Clemson coach Monte Lee said. “He has to start. If we start him in the middle of the week and we’re able to build his pitch count, it’s going to be a very slow process of building his pitch count. We have no chance of getting him on the weekend if we pitch him in the middle of the week. He can’t recover fast enough pitching on Tuesday to be able to pitch and start on the weekend.”

The goal isn’t to fastrack a pitcher coming off of Tommy John surgery, but once he’s ramped all the way up, Strider could be a huge factor as a weekend starter. That was the role he was expected to fill a year ago, when he was forced to redshirt.

“I’m definitely ready to handle the weekend,” Strider said. “Regardless of what my position is I want to help us win. I think that’s going to evolve as the season goes along, just as it would for anybody.”

Strider isn’t nervous. He said he’s thrown enough in scrimmages to get the jitters out, but Strider still hasn’t reached a point yet where he doesn’t feel like he had surgery.

But he’s not worried about getting hurt again or anything hindering his ability to compete.

“We want to try to build Spencer up, have him on a regular pitch count,” Lee said.

Once Strider has pitched his limit today, expect to see sophomore Mat Clark, who went 9-3 with a 3.21 ERA, follow.

“Sort of have to look at it as an opener, which some Major League teams will do,” Lee said. “They’ll start a guy who’s one of their better relievers at the front of the game and then stretch a guy out behind him.”

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson Baseball vs. Liberty | Game 2: Live Thread • 1 p.m. at Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Gates open at 11:30 a.m. • Starting Pitchers – RHP Noah Skirrow (LIB) vs. RHP Davis Sharpe…

Zach Lentz

by

zachlentz

Clemson baseball and Liberty Flames| Game 1 Thread • 4 p.m. at Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Gates open at 2:30 p.m. • Starting Pitchers – LHP Mason Meyer (LIB) vs. LHP Sam Weatherly…

Zach Lentz

by

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Clinches The Series With A 1-0 Win Over Liberty

Clemson clinched the series win with a 1-0 win over Liberty

JP-Priester

XFL Week 2 Preview: Former Clemson Tigers

Three Clemson players are continuing their pro career in the second week of the XFL. Corey Crawford, Isaiah Battle, and Tavaris Barnes are looking to help their teams seal a victory and take a lead in the standings.

Connor Watson

Lee To Keep Close Eye On Clemson's Sharpe

Clemson faces a "heck of a challenge" against Liberty's Game 2 starter. The Tigers will counter with Davis Sharpe on the mound, but he will be on a pitch count and closely monitored by the coaching staff because of his two-way ability.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Tops Liberty On Opening Day

Adam Hackenberg drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning to and was among three Tigers with two hits each in Clemson's 5-3 victory Friday.

Brad Senkiw

Freshmen Lead Clemson Softball To Win

The Clemson softball team won 5-1 over Maryland and evened its record at 4-4 on the year, improving to 2-1 in the new stadium.

Brad Senkiw

Beaux Collins: How the California WR Impacts Clemson Recruiting

Clemson has begun to reach out beyond the ACC and SEC recruiting areas to recruit elite players. Texas, Pennsylvania, Ohio and even California prospects are now signing with the Tigers. During a recent junior day visit, Clemson landed one of its primary wide receiver targets.

Brian Smith

Why The ACC Will Be Better In 2020

Led by Clemson, the ACC will bounce back in 2020 after being down last season

JP-Priester

by

CUintheValley85

Clemson's Weatherly Ready For Shot At Ace Role

Clemson left-handed junior Sam Weatherly will take the mound on Opening Day against Liberty. The Tiger pitcher is confident and ready to show he can be the Friday night ace of this staff.

Brad Senkiw