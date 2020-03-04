Cougars Rout Tigers

The Clemson Tigers could not build on the momentum taking two out of three games against in-state rival South Carolina last weekend, as they fell to the College of Charleston Cougars Wednesday by a final score of 11-2 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The troubles for the Tigers started in the top of the first inning. After a single and two walks loaded the bases for the Catamounts, a two-out grand slam from Donald Hansis gave CofC a 4-0 lead.

After both teams were held scoreless in the second inning, the Cougars extended their lead in the top of the third inning, as Ari Sechopoulos' two-run home run gave CofC a 6-0 lead.

The top of the sixth inning proved that it was Hansis' day, as his solo home run extended the lead to 7-0, and gave him his fifth RBI and second home run of the game.

The Cougars continued their rout of the Tigers in the top of the seventh inning, as they plated four runs on three hits and increased the lead to 11-0.

The Tigers loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth, but were only able to plate a two runs on two hits.

Thadd James (1-0) earned the win in relief, as he pitched 1.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Clemson starter Mack Anglin (1-0) suffered the loss, as he surrendered four runs in 1.1 innings pitched.



Key play: The Tigers had their best opportunity to get on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning when, after a walk and single, they had runners at first and second with only one out. But a fly out and a groundout ended the threat.

Player of the game: No one: On a day in which the pitching staff gave up 11 runs and no Tiger had more than one hit at the plate, there is not a single player that deserved to be named as the player of the game.

Coaches decision: After Tiger starting pitcher Mack Anglin's third walk of the game in the second inning, head coach Monte Lee turned to sophomore Keyshawn Askew to settle the Tigers down. But Askew allowed three more runs in his four innings of work.

Stat of the game: The pitching staff entered the game with a 1.89 ERA, however that ERA took a hit as the staff gave up a season-hight 11 earned runs. Starting pitcher Mack Anglin's season ERA skyrocketed to 11.57.

Up Next: Clemson begins ACC play this weekend at Doug Kingsmore Stadium when it faces Boston College in a three-game series, starting Friday at 4 p.m. The first 1,000 fans receive a free set of trading cards.