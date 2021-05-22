Blue Devils Throttle Tigers 14-8 to Clinch Series

Duke knocked off Clemson 14-8 on Friday, giving the Blue Devils wins in each of the series' first two games and all but ending Clemson's hopes for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson came into Friday's matchup with Duke in desperate need of a win and for all intents and purposes, the game was over before the Tigers even came to bat.

The Blue Devils roughed up starting pitcher Keyshawn Askew early, plating 4 runs on 4 hits in the top of the first en route to a 14-8 win that would clinch a series win for Duke.

"Great game by Duke, I mean obviously they jumped out early and hit Keyshawn hard," head coach Monte Lee said.

After falling behind 4-0, the Tigers had a chance to get right back into the game in the bottom half of the inning. Sam Hall led off with a single to left and after Kier Meredith struck out, both James Parker and Caden Grice were hit by pitches, loading up the bases for Bryar Hawkins. However, Hawkins would ground into an inning-ending double play to end the threat.

"We just got out to just such a bad start," Lee said. "Got down by so many runs early, just made it tough. But, you know, we just gotta find a way to play good baseball tomorrow."

Duke would turn around and score 4 more runs in the second, then 3 in the third, and 2 more in the fourth as the Tigers suddenly found themselves trailing 13-1 lead. Much of that damage came on two-strike counts and with two outs.

"We got to execute in two-strike counts and we got to close innings," Lee said. "I think that's the biggest thing that you see and and and you saw it today. We just, we were unable early in the ballgame to close out innings, to execute pitches when we were ahead of batters and to close out innings."

Clemson would attempt to start chipping away at the lead but it would ultimately prove too large to overcome.

Dylan Brewer's 2-run homer in the bottom of the fourth, No. 10 on the season for the second-year in-state player from Latta, made it 13-3. Parker would come home on a fielder's choice in the fifth to cut the lead to 13-4.

Hawkins would atone for hitting into a double play with the bases loaded in the first when he added a grand slam in the sixth, pulling Clemson to within 13-8. But that is as close as the Tigers would get.

"Had an opportunity early in the ballgame," Lee said. "Hit into a double play with the bases loaded but you know besides that really proud of Bryar Hawkins. Came up with a huge hit, the grand slam."

With the loss the Clemson drops below .500 on the season at 24-25, and now sit at 16-19 in ACC play. After starting the day at No. 53 in the RPI, the Tigers are now faced with falling several more spots, meaning the teams postseason hopes now potentially hinge on a fairly deep run in next weeks ACC Tournament. The last time Clemson failed to make it into a regional was 2008.

"I think we all know, I mean we're going to have to go into the ACC tournament, we're gonna have to play well in the ACC tournament," Lee said of his teams postseason chances. "I think we need to win tomorrow, and we need to go into the ACC tournament and play well and we'll see where that takes us."

Player of the Game: Brewer and Hawkins both get the honor in this one. Hawkins was 3-5 on the night, including the grand slam, while Brewer not only went 2-4 with 2 RBI, he also had a great night defensively in right-field.

Stat of the Game: (12) Duke pounded out 12 base hits against Clemson pitching over the first 4 innings of play as the Blue Devils raced out to a comfortable 13-1 lead.

Up Next: The Tiger and Blue Devils conclude the regular season on Saturday as Duke goes for the three-game sweep over Clemson. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game will be televised on ACCNX.