Erik Bakich, Clemson Baseball Provide Positive Injury Update on Jarren Purify

Clemson baseball hasn’t had the best luck over its 2026 season, but head coach Erik Bakich revealed some fortunate news on Thursday night ahead of one of its final in-conference series.

Bakich told SportsTalk SC earlier this week that he is looking for second baseman Jarren Purify to play this weekend as a starter despite not being 100% just yet. Purify hasn’t played since the Notre Dame series back at the end of March.

Purify is recovering from a hand injury that has lingered over the last month. The second baseman did pinch run in last weekend’s series against Louisville, plating a run in the second game. However, Clemson was swept by the Cardinals to drop to 6-15 in the ACC, which is last in the conference.

In a series that saw 11 errors in three games for the Tigers, Bakich was beyond frustrated with the team’s results.

“It was as sloppy as you can get,” he said. “It wasn’t just the errors; we also lost a couple of pop-ups in the twilight, in the rain. We didn’t collect outs on a bunt that turned into a bunt single, so it wasn’t just the errors.”

The Tigers are currently slated to play in the No. 16-seed game in the ACC Tournament, having a 9 a.m. slot on the first day of the event. Bakich wants to change that to better Clemson’s chances of making a deep run in the tournament.

Now, he has one of the most important pieces of his team back.

“The biggest thing that we are hoping for is that Jarren Purify will be starting for the first time since the Notre Dame series,” Bakich said. “As everyone knows, he’s been out, and that’s a big loss, so having him back in the starting lineup will be a boost.”

This season, Purify is batting at a .333 clip, which would be the second-best on the team for Tigers that have played more than one game, only behind Nate Savoie. The Detroit native also added two home runs, 13 runs batted in and 10 stolen bases, having tremendous speed to give Clemson another element on offense.

An everyday starter at second for the Tigers in 2025, Purify slashed .333/.417/.462, being a co-captain as only a sophomore en route to an NCAA Tournament appearance under Bakich. However, that berth is in jeopardy in 2026 unless Clemson goes on an unbelievable run.

Names like Jay Dillard, Tryston McCladdie and Bryce Clavon have done the job at second in his place, but now that Clemson gets one of its leaders back, Bakich will hope that it brings some momentum to a much-needed Tiger team that needs some confidence.

While it’s not set in stone, that’s what Bakich is hoping for this weekend.

“So, we will see how his hand feels,” Bakich said. “He’s not fully healed yet, but I think he will give it a go.”

First pitch for this weekend will take place at 6 p.m. from Doug Kingsmore Stadium, and the game will be broadcast on ACCNX.