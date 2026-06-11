Former Clemson Slugger Nate Savoie Receiving Interest From Top Schools

Clemson baseball got a gem in the transfer portal last season with catcher and outfielder Nate Savoie. Now, it hasn’t taken long for other schools to notice him after his sophomore year.

Savoie announced his decision to hit the portal even before it opened to begin the month of June. While the Tigers lose their leader in RBIs from 2026, other teams are looking to bring that power to their respective programs.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, three programs have emerged to get the coveted catcher. Texas, Texas A&M and Georgia have all lined up inquiries to pick up Savoie, looking to add even more power to the SEC next season.

All three teams have had recent successes as well. Georgia and Texas are currently squaring off in Omaha, Neb., for the College World Series. Texas A&M is always expected to compete to get there, and it has the brand to pick up the Clemson transfer.

On3 also has Savoie ranked as the top transfer portal player thus far, due to the bat he brings while playing elite defense behind the plate.

In his sole season with the Tigers, Savoie hit .329 while playing in every game for the program. He recorded 75 hits, 13 doubles and 16 home runs, which was second-most on the team behind the other main catcher on the team, Jacob Jarrell.

The Newport Beach, Calif., native finished the season with an on-base percentage of .413, which was second-best on the team behind Jarren Purify. However, with Purify missing a chunk of March and April with a hurt hand, Savoie was head coach Erik Bakih’s best option at that plate for the entire season.

Savoie’s decision to leave the program came after the Tigers’ poor 2026 season. Clemson finished with a 31-26 record, missing out on the NCAA Tournament as a whole for the first time under Bakich.

The program finished with a 10-20 record in conference play, playing itself out of contention to make a late run to Omaha, which was Bakich’s goal going into the season.

A long summer awaits Bakich, who will look to bring key retentions back to Doug Kingsmore Stadium while adding transfers who will be meaningful pieces next season.

However, seeing where one of his standouts is being looked at after leaving the program, the 2026 season will be defined as what could’ve been for the Tigers to take a step in the right direction. Bakich made three NCAA Tournaments in his first three seasons, and he will look for his fourth in 2027.