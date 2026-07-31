Clemson Falls Short on Final 2027 Target, Loses Out to Georgia

The Clemson Tigers' 2027 class is now officially all but said and done, as the final target remaining on their board has decided to take his talents elsewhere. Now, the staff just needs to keep the rest of their recruits in the class on board until National Signing Day.

On Friday evening, Lakeside (Ga.) defensive back Seth Williams made his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs official, choosing the program over Clemson, as first reported by On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Williams is rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 369 overall player, the No. 35 player at his position and the No. 42 recruit in the state of Georgia, according to the Rivals Industry.

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Seth Williams has Committed to Georgia, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 190 S from Atlanta, GA chose the Bulldogs over Clemson



“Once a Dawg always a Dawg”⁰https://t.co/mfnMMVQyNq pic.twitter.com/G0CiIIbIm2 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 31, 2026

The Seth Williams saga has been an ongoing topic that we've frequently reported on over the past six months here on Clemson Tigers on SI. That said, we're going to do a quick rundown of everything related to his recruitment that's led us here.

After a breakout junior campaign at Lakeside, the 6-foot-3 safety became one of the fastest rising talents in his respective class, gaining 30+ offers and earning ranked status in a two-month span.

The Tigers then entered the picture in late March, offering him after a successful unofficial visit. He decided to commit on the spot, as it was his biggest offer at the time, but ultimately reversed the decision a week later because he didn't want to rush his process.

He then released his initial top six schools, including Clemson, Florida, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Pittsburgh and Syracuse. However, his stock only continued to grow, with some of the best programs in College Football extending offers across April and May.

Ahead of official visit season, Williams reshuffled his top six. While he kept Clemson and Florida in the picture, he replaced the other programs with Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Florida State.

Following the release, he set an official visit schedule: Clemson (May 29-31), Georgia (June 5-7), Florida (June 12-14) and Ohio State (June 19-21).

However, he wouldn't end up making it to Gainesville or Columbus, as the Tigers and Bulldogs set the tone across the first two weeks, leading Williams to trim his options down to Clemson and Georgia.

He originally set July 3 as his commitment date, but pushed it back a week before actually deciding. Two weeks ago, he announced the new date, and ever since it's felt like a true toss-up between the two programs — but now the picture is finally clear.

While the Tigers may have missed out on Williams, they've still done very well on the trail this cycle, boasting the No. 13 overall recruiting class and 25 total commits.

Recruits in the secondary include four-star cornerback Jayden Aparicio-Bailey, four-star safety Jarrell Chandler, four-star safety Harrison Luke, three-star cornerback Bryant Robinson and three-star cornerback Christian Chancellor Jr.