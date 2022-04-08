Skip to main content

Former Clemson Tiger Seth Beer Hits Walk-Off Homer on Opening Day

Seth Beer's three-run shot turns a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 victory for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Some stories you just can't make up, like Seth Beer hitting a walk-off home run on National Beer Day.

The former Clemson Tigers slugger drilled a three-run homer to right field in the ninth inning to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 4-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday's Opening Day.

"It was a surreal feeling," Beer said. "It's still a dream. It's still really hard to put into words. I just kind of blacked out."

Beer, who hit 56 home runs at Clemson, hit his second career dinger in Major League Baseball in his sixth game as a Diamondback. Trailing 2-1 before his big shot, Beer set off a celebration with his teammates and fans as Arizona won its first game of the 2022 season. 

"Man, it's crazy," Beer said. "I was like, 'I think I've got to just take my helmet off and throw it because that's what those guys did when I was watching as a kid.' So for me it was almost like living a dream. Just had to make sure it didn't come back down and hit me on the head. So I just kind of threw it, looked over and was like, 'All right, I'm good.'"

The Diamondbacks play the Padres in Game 2 of the series Friday at +126 underdogs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. 

