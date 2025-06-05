Key Clemson Reliever Lucas Mahlstedt Finalist for National Award
Clemson Tigers baseball senior relief pitcher Lucas Mahlstedt has been named a finalist to the prestigious NCBWA Stopper-Of-The-Year Award, announced in a release from Clemson athletics.
The award will be presented by the National College Baseball Writers Association on June 13 during a press conference in Omaha, Neb., in conjunction with the Men's College World Series.
In 27 appearances and 48 innings pitched this season he finished a 3.00 ERA along with 61 strikeouts and only eight walks. He gave up 18 runs on 48 hits and went 4-1 overall. He is third in the nation in saves with 15 and emerged as one of the best closers in the country.
Mahlstedt has been with the Clemson Tigers for two seasons. In those two years he has amassed an impressive 8-2 record with a 3.82 ERA. He has also been etched into Clemson history totaling 16 saves which is tied for sixth most all-time.
He started his career with the Wofford Terriers. The Tigers pursued him in the transfer portal after a standout season in 2022-23. Mahlstedt went 7-2 with a 2.69 ERA throwing in more than 83 innings. Since his freshman year, during which he struggled, he has been a standout relief pitcher. In the past three seasons he went 15-4 with a 3.47 ERA. In over 184 innings he only allowed 75 runs.
Mahlstedt was the epitome of what it means to be a student-athlete. He excelled in the classroom as much as he did on the field. After his 2024 season he was named to the All-District Academic Team, All-ACC Academic Team, and was also a member of the All-ACC Honor Roll.
The Tigers saw their season end last weekend in the NCAA regionals. Clemson hosted a regional, but ended up losing in the double-elimination regional on Sunday, as they fell to Michigan.
Now, Mahlstedt will wait to see if he hears his name during the MLB draft next month. One of his teammates, outfielder Cam Cannarrella, is expected to be a first-round pick.