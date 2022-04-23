Late Game-Winning Grand Slam 'Coolest Thing' Clemson's Max Wagner Has Ever Done

Max Wagner kept up a torrid pace at the place in Clemson's 6-4 series-opening win over Florida State on Friday night.

CLEMSON, S.C.- At the moment, Max Wagner is one of the hottest hitters in the country.

The sophomore infielder hit two home runs in Clemson's 6-4 come from behind win over Florida State on Friday night, with the second being a grand slam that would eventually win the game for the Tigers.

"When that ball was hit and in the air, the adrenaline just kicked in," Wagner said. "I was so excited, it was the coolest thing I've ever done in my life."

During Clemson's current four-game winning streak, Wagner is hitting .438 (7-16), with five home runs, a double, and seven runs scored, while his on-base-percentage is .500. The Tigers have now won six of the past seven games, and according to head coach Monte Lee, Wagner has been a huge part of the team's recent turnaround.

"He's been unreal for us," Lee said. "But he's killing it right now. I mean, he's maybe the best player in our league right now. He plays well defensively and he's swinging the bat exceptionally well. And he's stepped up for us big time. Hitting the ball to all fields. I mean, he's a phenomenal player."

Wagner's two home runs now give him 15 on the season. His first, a solo shot that tied the game at two, came in the bottom of the fourth off Florida State ace Parker Messick. However, it's the second home run that stands out, and not for just obvious reasons.

The sophomore slugger remembers the Tigers' season-opening series against Indiana when on two separate occasions he came up with the bases loaded with the game on the line and struck out both times. Wagner knew at some point he'd get another opportunity, and it finally came on Friday, with the game on the line, in one of the most critical series of the season.

"I've been in a couple of situations like that this year," Wagner said. "I can recall, Indiana, I had two opportunities with bases loaded to walk it off and struck out both times. And I told myself that I'm gonna get another opportunity and I'm gonna have to do it."

After starting the season 1-6, Wagner has been as consistent as anyone in the Clemson lineup, and no matter what, he's going to take things day by day and do whatever he can to help the Tigers keep winning baseball games.

"I'm just trying to fix my approach," Wagner said. "Just working with the coaches day in and day out, in the cages. Just working on it, just trying to not lose that confidence, kind of carry it over into the game. But I'm just trying to fix my approach and to help get the team in the right position to win."

