Three Clemson Tigers Earn All-ACC Honors

Three players from Monte Lee's Clemson team earned All-ACC honors on Monday.
Press Release/CUAD

CLEMSON, S.C. - Freshman first-baseman Caden Grice and sophomore shortstop James Parker earned Second-Team All-ACC honors, announced Monday by the ACC. Grice and freshman righthander Mack Anglin received All-ACC Freshman honors as well.

Grice (Greer, S.C.) is hitting .316 with 13 homers, a triple, nine doubles, 49 RBIs, 38 runs, a .428 on-base percentage and two steals in 49 games. In 36 ACC regular-season games, he hit .338 with 10 homers, a triple, seven doubles, 39 RBIs, 29 runs and a .451 on-base percentage.

Grice has also made three starts and two relief appearances on the mound in 2021. He has 14 strikeouts and a .263 opponents’ batting average in 10.0 innings pitched.

Parker (Anderson, S.C.) is hitting .317 with seven homers, 12 doubles, 34 RBIs, 30 runs, a .403 on-base percentage and a steal in 50 games. Parker, who has committed only 12 errors, is the only Tiger to start all 50 games in 2021.

Parker carried over his seven-game hitting streak to close 2020 and extended it to 12 games in 2021. He then had an 11-game hitting streak and a 10-game hitting streak this season. Parker also received the Bob Bradley Award as Clemson’s MVP of the three-game series against South Carolina.

Anglin (Marengo, Ohio) has a 3.31 ERA, .215 opponents’ batting average and 71 strikeouts in 54.1 innings pitched over 12 appearances (eight starts). His 11.76 strikeouts-per-nine-innings-pitched mark is eighth in Tiger history.

