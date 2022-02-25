Unbeaten Clemson Set to Host Hartford for Weekend Series

Clemson is set to host Hartford for a weekend series with the Tigers riding a four-game winning start to start the season.

One of the biggest keys to Clemson's four-game winning streak to start the season has been its pitching.

Tiger pitchers combined to strike out 17 batters in a 2-1 win over College of Charleston on Tuesday, and currently have a team ERA of 2.19, with opponents hitting just .179 against them.

Monte Lee's team now gets set to host Hartford for a three-game set this weekend and the head coach likes the identity his team has established early on in the season.

“We are establishing ourselves as a team that is built on pitching and defense," Lee said Tuesday. "At least we have been up to this point. We know we have a long season ahead of us, but up to this point, it has been really awesome to see us pitch the way we have pitched.”

SERIES SETUP

• When - Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch - ACCNX

• Video Announcers - Marty Clary (Saturday, Sunday), Noah Frary (Sunday), Ron Smith (Friday), Pete Yanity (Friday, Saturday)

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network, locally on WCCP 105.5 FM

Steve Malinowski is entering his first season as head coach of the Hawks, with a team that returns 18 players after going 18-20 a season ago. RHP Tim Blaisdell anchors the staff as the Friday starter after posting a 4-3 record and 4.53 ERA in nine starts in 2021.

Jason Priester All Clemson The Tigers will go with the same starting rotation that was used in the season-opening sweep of Indiana, with Mack Anglin (1-0) getting the nod in the opening game. In his first start of the season, Anglin was dominant, throwing five innings of no-hit baseball, while striking out eight Hoosier hitters. "It felt great, I guess, to face other guys in the box instead of your teammates," Anglin said after the win. "This team, I love every single guy. So, it was a lot of fun to finally be able to compete with them."

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday - RHP Tim Blaisdell (HAR) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU)

• Saturday - RHP James Judenis (HAR) vs. RHP Nick Clayton (CU)

• Sunday - RHP Will Nowak (HAR) vs. RHP Nick Hoffmann (CU)



The Tigers' bullpen has also been dominant, posting a 0.78 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 23 innings pitches. Opponents are currently hitting just .150 against Clemson relievers.

In Tuesday's win, the bullpen pitched 4.2 innings of scoreless baseball, striking out 10 Cougars, which included Ryan Ammons picking up his first save of the season.

"It was about pitching, pitching and pitching," Lee said. "That's pretty much the story of the game. Ammons came in and you after having a tough outing, this weekend against Indiana, we trust Ryan Ammons and he came in and saved the game."

After leading the team in home runs as a freshman, Caden Grice has picked right up where he left off in 2020. The sophomore slugger is hitting .500 with two homers, eight RBIs, five runs, six walks and a .619 on-base percentage through the first four games. Cooper Ingle is also off to a hot start, having hit safely in all four games, and recording multiple hits in three games.

However, through the first week of the season, it's been all about the pitching and Lee could not be more proud of his club.

"Just super proud of our club, in the way that we won," Lee said. "Again, runners on base seemed like every single inning and we were able to pitch our way out of it. Just again, it's all about our pitching staff."

Game 1 is scheduled for Friday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!