Watch: Clemson Star Cannarella Wastes No Time Extending Impressive Hitting Streak
The Clemson Tigers are taking on the Virginia Tech Hokies on Wednesday afternoon in what is their first game of the ACC Tournament after earning a first-round bye.
By securing the No. 5 seed in the tournament, Clemson received the right to face the No. 12 seed Hokies after they defeated Stanford on Tuesday in the single elimination tournament.
The Tigers are likely to go to the NCAA Tournament regardless of what happens in Durham, but in order to have a chance to host a regional, a good showing will be important.
Nobody knows that better than program veteran Cam Cannarella, who accomplished an impressive feat during the first inning on Wednesday afternoon.
In his first at-bat of the game, Cannarella slapped one out to right field on a line drive which extended his hitting streak over the last few weeks to a staggering 16 games.
Cannarella even stretched what would have been a single for the significant majority of hitters into a double, flying into second base to set up his team with a chance to do some first inning damage.
On the season as a whole, Cannarella's numbers are actually down a touch from what they have been in recent years, but he still has an incredible slash line of .332/.473/.475.
In his three seasons at Clemson, he has slashed .354/.450/.536 over 171 games entering the afternoon, collecting 20 home runs and 148 RBI as well.
Cannarella has had one of the more decorated careers in the entire history of the program, likely to leave school after this year for the MLB draft.
With a tremendous chance to be selected in the first round and receive a huge signing bonus, Cannarella will try to become the highest drafted position player in the history of Tigers baseball.
Billy Spiers (1987) and Tyler Colvin (2006) are the previous record holders, each being selected No. 13 overall.
Cannarella continues to show why he should go even higher than that.
He also powered Clemson past Virginia Tech and advanced them into a matchup against NC State on Thursday, one step closer to winning the tournament.