Watch: Clemson Tigers Baseball Coach’s Reaction to Superstar’s Incredible Catch
In-game interviews are part of the sports broadcasting experience these days, and every sport has found a way to incorporate them.
In baseball, those interviews with coaches and managers usually happen while the game is going on. Coaches can only watch in those situations.
On Saturday, Clemson coach Erik Bakich was doing an in-game interview with the ACC Network as his No. 3 Tigers were hosting the Louisville Cardinals in the final game of a three-game series. In the top of the fourth, he was talking with the announcers about his team as a Louisville hitter slammed what looked like a home run to center field.
Poor timing — unless one has Cam Cannarella in center field.
The ball tracked toward Cannarella in center field and made an incredible leaping catch at the wall to rob that hitter of a home run and preserve Clemson’s 2-1 lead.
Cannarella appeared to be OK after slamming into the portion of the wall that featured legendary coach Jack Leggett’s retired No. 7.
The ACC Network cameras captured not only the catch, but Bakich’s reaction, along with one of his players behind him mouth agape, at Cannarella’s fielding version of grand larceny.
“Oh wow, that was so good,” Bakich said after the catch. “He can do things nobody else can do.”
The junior from Hartsville, S.C., is considered one of the highest-ranked college prospects for the 2025 MLB draft and could be among the first players selected. Entering Saturday’s game he was slashing .307/.473/.423 with one home runs and 25 RBI, along with 11 doubles and one triple.
He could become the highest-drafted Tiger in program history. The honor is shared by Billy Spiers (1987) and Tyler Colvin (2006) at No. 13.
Earlier this season, MLB.com ranked him among the Top 11 college players in the country and the No. 15 overall prospect. His best tools, according to scouts, were his running and his fielding.
He had offseason surgery for a torn labrum after playing most of last season with the injury. It didn’t slow him down. He batted .337 with 16 doubles, three triples, 11 homers, 60 RBI and 58 runs. He had a .417 on-base percentage in 58 games. He also led the team with 29 multiple-hit games as he secured status as an all-American and all-ACC player.
In his first two seasons at Clemson, Cannarella batted .363 with 32 doubles, six triples, 18 homers, 107 RBI, 130 runs, with a .440 on-base percentage and 24 steals in 117 games. During his first year he was named All-ACC Freshman of the Year.