Clemson Re-Signs a Star Offensive Piece, Keeping Its Elite WR Pair Intact

While the Clemson Tigers have been busy in the transfer portal, the staff has also made a point of emphasis to retain some of their best players. One of those is star wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. , who became the latest Tiger to clarify his plans for the 2026 season.

On Saturday afternoon, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Wesco and Clemson agreed to a deal for his return for the 2026 season, securing a key piece of the Tigers’ wide receiver corps following the draft declaration of Antonio Williams , and the possible exit of Tristan Smith if he isn’t able to get a fifth year from the NCAA.

Clemson wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. has re-signed with the Tigers, he tells ESPN. He has 1,245 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in two seasons there. He’s repped by @shawnodare of Rosenhaus Sports. pic.twitter.com/MsmmyakRA8 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 10, 2026

Wesco’s return comes after two seasons with the program, having joined Clemson ahead of the 2024 campaign as the third-highest-ranked recruit in his respective class, sitting just behind Sammy Brown and fellow wideout T.J. Moore .

The lanky speedster was rated as a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 57 player overall, the No. 11 wide receiver and the No. 8 player in Texas, according to 247Sports rankings .

Ahead of the 2024 season, the Tigers penciled Wesco in as an immediate starter on Clemson’s depth chart alongside Williams and Moore, and he wasted no time proving why. In just his second collegiate game, he announced himself to Tiger fans with three catches for 130 yards and a touchdown against Appalachian State.

Wesco went on to finish the year with 41 receptions for 708 yards and five touchdowns, earning ESPN’s Freshman All-American honors in the process.

He also delivered when it mattered most, playing a pivotal role in Clemson’s ACC Championship win over SMU by hauling in eight passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

Over the course of the offseason, Wesco took a significant step in his development, adding 15 pounds in just a few months to reach 190 pounds.

“It’ll help a lot, mainly in blocking. [It also helps me be] more explosive and not as easy to tackle, while still being elusive,” Wesco said during fall camp.

With the added weight and experience entering 2025, the true sophomore lit up the box score nearly every Saturday, totaling three 100-yard performances in the first six games of the season.

Unfortunately, though, his season came to an abrupt end in a Week 8 matchup against the SMU Mustangs . While returning a punt in the third quarter, Wesco landed awkwardly on his neck after getting flipped in the air, leading him to be hospitalized.

Luckily, the incredibly scary injury turned into a “best-case scenario” in terms of rehabilitation, according to head coach Dabo Swinney.

On the season, Wesco finished with 31 catches for 537 yards and five touchdowns through only 6 ½ games played.

As it stands, Clemson’s wide receiver room is stacked with talent, led by the dynamic duo of Moore and Wesco and backed by promising young pieces like former Freshman All-American Tyler Brown and true freshman Juju Preston .